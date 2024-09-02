FSU Football vs. Boston College Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's home opener as the Seminoles prepare for an important ACC matchup against the Boston College Eagles in Tallahassee, Florida. FSU is returning to familiar territory after falling short in Ireland in what will be the first game since ongoing renovations began in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Capacity in the legendary venue will be limited throughout the 2024 season but that shouldn't hold back Seminole fans from continuing to make Doak one of the toughest places to play in the country. The environment and energy could be exactly what Florida State needs to get back on the right track in head coach Mike Norvell's fifth season.
The Seminoles have won nine consecutive home games - the fifth-longest streak in the country. Boston College will be looking to complete the upset after nearly doing so a year ago in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles are bringing back a good amount of talent on both sides of the ball, including an offense that presents potential threats such as quarterback Thomas Castellanos, running back Kye Robichaux, running back Treshaun Ward, and wide receiver Lewis Bond.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State has already announced that redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, and sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams will miss the game. Williams and Murphy were also unavailable last weekend.
It's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. Sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill was previously ruled out for the year after being injured in the spring while true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard is recovering from an injury that could last into the season. Plus, offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and tight end Jerrale Powers missed most of the spring due to different issues.
Additionally, Norvell has brought up linebacker DJ Lundy, tight end Landen Thomas, and offensive lineman Bryson Estes as players who were limited at different points of the preseason.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Eagles.
— Boston College will be missing co-starting left guard Logan Taylor, who isn't dressed out pregame. Fifth-year senior Dwayne Allick (11 starts) will likely fill his spot in the lineup.
— Destyn Hill and Jamari Howard are supporting the team on the sidelines in street clothes.
— Hykeem Williams is dressed out and going through pregame warmups. A good sign he's getting closer to a return despite being one of four players ruled out by Florida State. Jeremiah Byers, Omar Graham Jr., and Shawn Murphy are also unavailable.
— DJ Uiagalelei is warming up with a sleeve on his right leg. He normally wears a brace on the same leg during practices.
— Robert Scott is with the offensive line getting loose. Florida State will likely rely on him as the starting right tackle with Jaylen Early, Lucas Simmons, Andre' Otto, and Jacob Rizy as potential plug-and-play pieces behind Scott.
— Hykeem Williams, Omar Graham Jr., and Jeremiah Byers are the only three players in the two-deep who appear unavailable.
