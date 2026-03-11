FSU Football Wideout Listed as Top 5 Returning Receiver in 2026

Spring ball is officially underway as teams around the country prepare for the 2026 college football season. With all the roster additions and subtractions through the NCAA Transfer Portal and recruiting, there are many question marks about who will be the top player at each position group when it is all said and done in January.

With 13 practices of Florida State's spring remaining, media pundits have started to predict which standouts will emerge this year or continue to hold their place on the mantle as one of the top wide receivers in the country. Luckily, Florida State managed to retain most of its receiving corps and returns two of its top wide receivers from last season.

College Football HQ's Matt De Lima recently released a list ranking college football's top returning wide receivers, and one Florida State Seminole cracked the top 5.

Duce Robinson Listed as Top 5 Returning Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"Robinson officially returned to Tallahassee on New Year's Day, passing up both the NFL and potential MLB draft interest to follow in the footsteps of his father, Dominic Robinson," De Lima wrote. "Standing at 6'6", he is frequently compared to former NFL star Jimmy Graham due to his box-out ability in the red zone, where he led the ACC in contested catch rate last season. "

First Team All-ACC selection Duce Robinson led the team in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (1,081) for six scores. His five 120-yard receiving games ranked second in the country, which was the most among Power 4 receivers and the most at FSU since 2014. He was also the first FSU wide receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard mark since Tammorion Terry did it in 2019.

"A two-sport star, Robinson credits his hand-eye coordination to his baseball background, claiming that tracking a 95-mph fastball makes a football look like a beach ball. Interestingly, Duce grew up as a competitive swimmer, which he credits for his exceptional lung capacity and endurance."

Another Weapon in Florida State’s Passing Attack

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) makes a catch over Florida Gators cornerback J'Vari Flowers (6) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While Robinson’s production made him a household name as one of the ACC’s most dangerous receivers, he won’t be the only weapon Florida State leans on in the passing game this fall. Florida State also returns star sophomore Jayvan Boggs and redshirt sophomore Micahi Danzy alongside a talented group of incoming freshmen fighting for a spot on the depth chart.

Florida State will look to solidify its offensive identity over the spring, but having a proven playmaker like Robinson already in place gives the Seminoles a reliable foundation heading into 2026.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.