FSU head coach Mike Norvell ends media availability for spring practices

Florida State athletics and the head coach released the following statement on Monday.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State football opens spring practice on Wednesday (March 19). Due to construction around the outdoor practice fields, all post-practice media availabilities will be held in the Museum on the first floor of the Moore Athletic Center. The museum will be available to the media 30 minutes prior to the scheduled availability time.

Spring practices will be closed to the media, with the exception of one scrimmage. More information regarding that scrimmage will be provided in the coming weeks. Below is a statement from head coach Mike Norvell on the decision.

"As I evaluated every aspect of our program this offseason, I came to the decision that the majority of this year's spring practices will not be open to the media. In my first five seasons here, we provided unmatched access to members of the media to observe practices during the spring, preseason camp and game weeks."

"I appreciate and respect the media's role in telling the stories of the people in our program and keeping our fans informed. In a day and age where so many people have access to our players, I want to create an atmosphere free of outside perspectives during our time of preparation and development. The availability of our program in terms of post-practice media opportunities and individual requests for players, coaches and staff members will remain the same."

"This is not a suggestion that I think last season's record had anything to do with media members observing our practices, especially after we won 19 games in a row in 2022 and 2023 with media at practice. However, this is the best decision for our program at this time."

Courtesy of Florida State athletics.

