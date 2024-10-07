Highest And Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Defeat To Clemson
Florida State has officially hit the midseason mark with a 29-13 loss to Clemson that dropped the team to 1-5 (1-4 ACC). After entering the season with such lofty aspirations, goals such as winning the ACC Championship, competing for a College Football Playoff spot, and heck, even making a bowl game, are all but off the table.
At this point, it's all about the future in Tallahassee after redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn provided the Seminoles with a sense of belief on Saturday night. It wasn't enough to net a victory against the Tigers but the effort does mean Florida State could be competitive in its final six games of 2024.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Brock Glenn (83.5) - 68 snaps
Glenn made his first start of the season and put together a solid outing. He completed 23/41 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing five times for 15 yards. The two touchdown passes were the first of his college career.
2. Landen Thomas (72.7) - 37 snaps
A week after catching his first touchdown, Thomas led the Seminoles in receiving with seven catches for 80 yards. The true freshman also performed better as a run blocker compared to previous outings.
3. Darius Washington (68.7) - 68 snaps
Washington played every snap while flexing between left tackle and right guard. It was one of his better games in the middle of a disappointing campaign from the veteran.
4. Amaree Williams (66.5) - 24 snaps
Williams saw the most significant action of his young career and made the most of it with an electric touchdown catch. He earned more snaps than redshirt senior Kyle Morlock.
5. Kam Davis (65.9) - 9 snaps
Davis contributed in the backfield and had the longest rush of his true freshman season with a tough 10-yard carry. He's been playing at less than 100% the past few weeks but continues to chug along.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Kyle Morlock (51.6) - 14 snaps
Morlock didn't record a catch and saw his playing time dwindle in favor of Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams.
4. Andre Otto (49.3) - 55 snaps
Otto made the first start of his career against a stout Clemson defense. He committed a tough holding penalty that negated an outstanding grab by Malik Benson.
3. TJ Ferguson (47.3) - 68 snaps
Ferguson started and played the entire game with Richie Leonard IV out for the season and Keiondre Jones banged up.
2. Micahi Danzy (42.9) - 4 snaps
Danzy saw the first playing time of his career and was targeted on a wheel route of the backfield. Unfortunately, he dropped what would have been one of Florida State's longest plays of the night.
1. Darion Williamson (37.7) - 2 snaps
Williamson only played two snaps but tripped up on a potential touchdown and dropped the pass.
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Shyheim Brown (77.1) - 70 snaps
Brown played all but six sacks and recorded seven tackles. He's totaled seven or more tackles in four of his five appearances this season.
2. Fentrell Cypress II (73.8) - 70 snaps
Cypress II was credited with four tackles and two pass breakups.
3. Daniel Lyons (73.5) - 28 snaps
Lyons brought good energy off the bench and tackled Cade Klubnik for a loss in the second half.
4. Omar Graham Jr. (72.4) - 47 snaps
Graham Jr. played the most snaps out of the linebackers with DJ Lundy sidelined. It paid off as he led the team with a career-high eight tackles and one pass breakup.
5. Justin Cryer (69.5) - 33 snaps
Cryer contributed off the bench, chipping in four tackles.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Byron Turner Jr. (52.8) - 22 snaps
Turner Jr. came off the bench and was credited with one quarterback hurry.
4. KJ Kirkland (50.5) - 53 snaps
Kirkland missed one of his five tackle attempts in a brutal play where he was run over by Clemson running back Phil Mafah.
3. Quindarrius Jones (48.7) - 15 snaps
Jones was credited with two tackles in limited playing time.
2. Ashlynd Barker (45.4) - 14 snaps
Barker had a chance to make an interception. Instead, it went through his hands and right to a Clemson receiver for a big play.
1. Conrad Hussey (37.6) - 15 snaps
Hussey surrendered a long touchdown pass in the first quarter after making a mistake in coverage and missing the tackle in the process. He wasn't on the field much after that.
