Highest And Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Loss To Memphis
Florida State is 0-3 for the third time in program history and the second time under head coach Mike Norvell. The term 'climb' has been preached throughout Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee but no one told Seminole fans that mountains are filled with peaks, as well as valleys.
The product that FSU has trotted out on gamedays has simply been underwhelming. The Seminoles haven't performed close to what was expected of them this preseason. What's even worse is that there aren't any evident easy fixes to help this program get back on track with the toughest part of the schedule yet to come.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Carted Off Following Non-Contact Leg Injury
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DJ Uiagalelei (73.9) - 57 snaps
This is one reason to always take these grades with a grain of salt. There's no shot in the world that Uiagalelei was FSU's best player on offense against Memphis. He was quite poor in his third start, completing 16/30 passes for 201 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. Uiagalelei had more rushing attempts than any other player on Florida State's roster, finishing with -16 yards.
2. Kyle Morlock (73.8) - 43 snaps
Morlock caught all three of his targets for 54 yards. He failed to get his head around on the throw, which led to Uiagalelei's interception.
3. Malik Benson (71.4) - 38 snaps
Benson led Florida State in receiving with five catches for 99 yards. He helped create the longest play by the Seminoles this season with a 67-yard catch and run in the third quarter.
4. Robert Scott (67.0) - 57 snaps
Scott started at left tackle after Darius Washington was injured pregame. He played all 57 snaps and you've got to give him credit for staying durable enough to perform for an entire game.
5. Kam Davis (62.9) - 15 snaps
Davis rushed five times for 13 yards. He had as many carries as any other running back in the game and deserves to continue seeing a bigger role.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Jaylen Early (51.4) - 57 snaps
Early made the first start of his career against Memphis, thrust into the lineup following Washington's injuries. He struggled for much of the day.
4. Keiondre Jones (50.9) - 11 snaps
Jones came off the bench and wasn't very productive.
3. Terrence Ferguson (49.4) - 46 snaps
Ferguson started at left guard and didn't have much success.
2. Brian Courtney (46.8) - 32 snaps
Courtney was absolutely dreadful despite starting the game for some reason. He missed multiple assignments as a pulling blocker and has still yet to record a catch this season.
1. Caziah Holmes (45.4) - 3 snaps
Holmes barely saw the field, rushing once for four yards.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Justin Cryer (80.1) - 36 snaps
This is the second week in a row that Cryer has been regarded as Florida State's highest-ranked player on defense. He should be up for a larger role and a possible starting spot. Cryer recorded four tackles and came down with his first career interception.
2. Joshua Farmer (77.0) - 51 snaps
Farmer showed up early and often in this game, a much improved outing compared to his first two games of the season. He finished with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
3. Fentrell Cypress II (76.7) - 59 snaps
Cypress II gave up a long catch in the first half which led to a Memphis touchdown. He recorded five tackles and one pass breakup.
4. Cam Riley (75.4) -12 snaps
Riley came off the bench and was injured late in the first quarter, departing to the locker room and not returing to the game. He finished with two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
5. Azareye'h Thomas (73.6) - 74 snaps
Thomas played the most snaps among Florida State defenders, totaling five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. KJ Kirkland (53.1) - 51 snaps
Kirkland made the first start of his college career due to the absence of Shyheim Brown, who was ruled out prior to the game. He had some ups-and-downs, finishing with a team-best nine tackles and one tackle for loss.
4. Earl Little Jr. (52.8) - 9 snaps
Little Jr. was credited with one tackle in backup duty.
3. Ja'Bril Rawls (52.1) - 7 snaps
Rawls saw action in the second half but wasn't credited with any statistics.
2. DJ Lundy (50.0) - 51 snaps
Lundy has struggled early this season and that continued on Saturday. He recorded just three tackles in 51 snaps while being taken advantage of in coverage a handful of times.
1. Omarion Cooper (43.8) - 23 snaps
Cooper made his season debut after returning to Florida State this summer. He recorded two tackles but also missed a tackle attempt while grading out as the worst defender on the team.
Full Grades:
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25
• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start