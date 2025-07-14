How hot is Mike Norvell’s coaching seat at FSU?
A top-to-bottom rebuild is never easy for any college football coach, and the pressure to win now is no stranger to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. Norvell was hired ahead of the 2020 season, and then the entire country was shaken by COVID-19.
Since his inaugural 3-6 year in Tallahassee, Norvell has gone on to finish 5-7, 10-3 (Florida State's first bowl game since 2019, a 13-1* ACC Championship season, and faced the hardships again in 2024 after a historically bad 2-10 head scratcher.
CBS Sports ranked the potential hot seats for ACC coaches ahead of this season from 0 to 5. A score of 0 to 1.99 is considered "untouchable," while a score of 5 means "win or be fired." After earning an "untouchable" rating ahead of 2024, the people over at CBS seem to think his seat is warming up, giving him a 3.33.
"The 43-year-old Norvell made sweeping changes after 2024’s disappointing 2-10 campaign, overhauling both his coaching staff and roster, but still holds a 33-27 record in five years in Tallahassee. Norvell desperately needs FSU to get back to double-digit wins in 2025 if he’s going to avoid future hot seat talk."
Norvell made some tough choices in the offseason and did a near-complete overhaul of his staff and roster. There is a new offensive coordinator on board in former head Gus Malzahn, a new defensive coordinator in Tony White, and a bevy of other position coaches brought on board to help steer the ship back on course.
To say it has been a rollercoaster for Norvell would be an understatement. He's sent an abundance of players into the NFL, including the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, but the visibility couldn't be higher for what's in store this go around.
Positive recruiting has picked up over the summer, and the 'Noles currently have the No. 15 class of 2026. Additionally, they brought in the No. 6 transfer class in 2025, and Norvell has strong support from Athletic Director Michael Alford with both a new football-only facility and stadium renovations in tow.
Norvell's situation is unique, given the near-complete disaster state that the program was in before he took over. Granted, he inherited former FSU star quarterback and fan favorite Jordan Travis, but he's also brought on some of the best players that have come through the program in recent years.
To say that he is on the hot seat might be jumping the gun at this stage. One thing is for sure: the pressure is on, and anything less than a bowl game appearance will have some around the program looking at the other side of the coin.
It all starts on August 30 with a tough home opener against Alabama inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
