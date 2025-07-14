Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football gets great recruiting news

A positive update for the Seminoles on the recruiting trail.

Tommy Mire

Karon Maycock - Twitter
The Florida State Seminoles have been on a recruiting hot streak as the dog days of summer move on.

The 'Noles currently hold the No. 15 overall class for 2026 with 22 verbal commitments and, after securing one of head coach Mike Norvell's highest-rated recruits in five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, got another wave of good news on Sunday.

Three-star linebacker Karon Maycock has officially shut down his recruitment, per Zach Blostein of 247Sports. The 6'1'', 200-pound Miami Central product has been committed to Florida State since February, and after wrapping up official visits to Florida, Alabama, Miami, and Syracuse, has decided to end the recruiting process. He wrapped up his official visit with the Seminoles in late June.

"I'm not taking any more visits; I'm locked in, fully locked in," Maycock told 247Sports.

Florida State's linebacker recruiting has recently fallen under scrutiny over the years, prompting a coaching change that was a part of a staff overhaul last year. Maycock joins three-star LB Noah LaVallee in #Tribe26 under new linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis.

Maycock's ranking may not leap off the screen, but he recorded 62 tackles during his junior season, including 17 tackles for loss and three sacks in eight games, according to MaxPreps. He also forced two fumbles and broke up three passes. He has also shown a high ceiling with the potential to thrive at the next level.

Maycock is ranked as the No. 32 linebacker and the No. 65 overall player in Florida for the 2026 class.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

