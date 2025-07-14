Florida State Seminoles football gets great recruiting news
The Florida State Seminoles have been on a recruiting hot streak as the dog days of summer move on.
The 'Noles currently hold the No. 15 overall class for 2026 with 22 verbal commitments and, after securing one of head coach Mike Norvell's highest-rated recruits in five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, got another wave of good news on Sunday.
Three-star linebacker Karon Maycock has officially shut down his recruitment, per Zach Blostein of 247Sports. The 6'1'', 200-pound Miami Central product has been committed to Florida State since February, and after wrapping up official visits to Florida, Alabama, Miami, and Syracuse, has decided to end the recruiting process. He wrapped up his official visit with the Seminoles in late June.
"I'm not taking any more visits; I'm locked in, fully locked in," Maycock told 247Sports.
Florida State's linebacker recruiting has recently fallen under scrutiny over the years, prompting a coaching change that was a part of a staff overhaul last year. Maycock joins three-star LB Noah LaVallee in #Tribe26 under new linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis.
Maycock's ranking may not leap off the screen, but he recorded 62 tackles during his junior season, including 17 tackles for loss and three sacks in eight games, according to MaxPreps. He also forced two fumbles and broke up three passes. He has also shown a high ceiling with the potential to thrive at the next level.
Maycock is ranked as the No. 32 linebacker and the No. 65 overall player in Florida for the 2026 class.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
