How To Watch FSU vs. Memphis: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Florida State's 2024 season hasn't started off as expected and the Seminoles find themselves 0-2 heading into their third game of the year. With losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, The 'Noles are looking to regain momentum after a 13-0 ACC Championship season and continue to build the foundation of what will be recorded as the Mike Norvell era in garnet and gold.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leads the charge against the Memphis Tigers this weekend who have dominated their first two opponents and head into Doak Campbell Stadium undefeated this Saturday. While FSU is nearly a touchdown favorite to win the contest, Memphis boasts a dynamic offense and a more unique 3-3-5 defense which could give Florida State a headache when it is all said and done.
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan leads the Tigers all-time in passing touchdowns and they bring a formidable rushing attack to compliment Henigan's arm. Still, it will be a tall order if Norvell's former offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield expects a victory in Tallahassee, FL but a loss for the Seminoles could prove to be detrimental for a team trying to salvage their season.
Florida State will be inducting National Champions Anquan Boldin and Lamarcus Joyner into its Athletic Hall of Fame over the weekend and the matchup this weekend will be the first time the two teams have gone head to head.
It has shaped up to be a "prove it" moment for the Seminoles and they will need all hands on deck if they want to escape another upset.
Here is how to watch:
Game informtion: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
Current Records: Florida State (0-2) vs. Memphis Tigers (2-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 14 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Reporter: Kris Budden
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 119 or 193/SXM App
Spread: FSU -6.5, (-115), Memphis +6.5, (-105)
Over/Under: Over 52 (-112), Under 55.5 (-108)
Moneyline: FSU (-258), Memphis (+210)
The two teams have a long history on the gridiron with Florida State holding a 10-7-1 edge. The Seminoles have won eight of the last ten meetings, including the most recent matchup in 1990 with a 35-3 victory.
