Jalen Ramsey Makes Pick Between FSU Football vs. Miami
The Florida State Seminoles are set to take on the Miami Hurricanes in one of the most historic rivalries in college football. While the 'Noles are 1-6 and the Hurricanes are 7-0, there is an atmosphere that is hard to match when the two teams square off under the lights.
One player who has faith in the Seminoles is former FSU star and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey who has FSU coming out on top in Coral Gables.
"‘Noles gonna win. I don’t know how it’s going to look," Ramsey said of the matchup. "I don’t care how it’s gonna look but the ‘Noles gotta get this one.”
While FSU is currently a 21-point underdog, the excitement has been building as the Florida State faithful hope to knock of the No. 6 Hurricanes.
"I know it's been a little rough, a little rocky this season but we aint worried about that. We are worried about tomorrow night — seven-o-clock."
While Ramsey won't be at the game as he is preparing for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, his daughters will be, he hopes to get them on the field for what could be the first sod victory of the season.
"If I can get them to the game to get them pictures with the cheerleaders, somebody from FSU hit me up," Ramsey continued. "I didn't want to hit Norvell up because he has a lot going on but, my daughters want to meet the cheerleaders."
Ramsey was a part of the 2013 National Championship team and became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL earlier this year. He has amassed 22 interceptions in 124 games, earning him seven Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in 2022.
