Jared Verse Trolls Minnesota Vikings After Physical Sack
Former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse has never been shy when speaking his mind and makes it a point to talk trash to opposing offenses, taking pride in getting into other teams' heads. His blend of physicality, technique, and size earned him All-America honors at FSU, landing him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 19th pick overall by the Los Angeles Rams and Defensive Rookie of the Year speculation heading into this season.
The Rams squared off against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football and the 6'4, 250 pounder from Dayton, Ohio continued his upward trend recording a physical sack on quarterback Sam Darnold in the Rams' 30-20 victory.
It was the second sack on the season for Verse (2.5) to add to his 17 tackles and a forced fumble this year. But Verse didn't stop there. He went on to troll the Viking fan base by doing Minnesota's "Skol Cheer" at the crowd.
The "Skol" celebration is the team's Viking war chant and comes from the Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian word "Skål." A skål was a bowl often filled with beer and shared among friends, so the word became a way of saying "Cheers!" and Verse was quick to taunt in their victory.
As the Rams continue their charge in the NFC West it wouldn't be a surprise to see Verse in opposing backfields with more antics and trash talk with production on the field to back it up. LA is set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 3 and the ball is set to fly through the air at 4:25 p.m.
