Jordan Travis Reacts to Mike Norvell's Return to Playcalling for FSU

Florida State football fans were left stunned after former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement on Monday. Head coach Mike Norvell promoted wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Tim Harris to the role, immediately raising questions about who will call plays on the sideline.

"I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said in a press release from the university. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning. Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense.”

Norvell previously relinquished play-calling duties after a 2–10 season in 2024, a move that led to Malzahn’s hire. However, it is widely expected that Norvell will reclaim play-calling responsibilities in 2026.

Former FSU Football Star Reacts

Former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis holds multiple program records from his five seasons he spent in Tallahassee, Florida, and he's never been shy about both criticizing and praising the program's direction. From investment woes to recruiting dilemmas, the South Florida native routinely speaks out on social media and his podcast, Travis Take Two.

Travis recently reacted on Instagram after hearing the news that Norvell will be once again directing the offense and responded with a simple reply:

"It works."

A Familiar Formula for Success

Norvell and Travis have a long history together, dating back to when Norvell took over the program in 2019. Their success at Florida State is universally linked to Travis as a starter, ultimately leading to a 13-0 regular season and ACC Championship in 2023. Travis completed his career with 8,644 passing yards and 65 passing touchdowns alongside 1,910 rushing yards and 31 scores on the ground. He largely credits Norvell for his success and helping him get to the next level with the New York Jets.

Together, the duo went 28–10, helping the Seminoles secure their first bowl victory of the Norvell era, a track record that makes it reasonable to assume Travis would welcome Norvell retaking the reins. Since Travis’ departure, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz has also left the program, prompting Florida State to promote offensive analyst and assistant Austin Tucker to the role. Tokarz primarily served in an off-field capacity, spending most game days in the coaches’ box assisting with the offense, leaving Tucker’s exact responsibilities still to be clearly defined.

2026 is likely a "make or break" year for Norvell, and the success of the Seminoles rests solely on his shoulders.

