Former FSU Legacy Wide Receiver Finds New Team

When the dust finally settled, the Florida State Seminoles had over 30 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and added 23 incoming transfers ahead of the 2026 season. With multiple players heading to major programs like Ohio State and Ole Miss, among others, some players have switched from FBS to the FCS level.

Former FSU Wide Receiver Headed to Tarleton State

Camdon Frier - Instagram

Former Florida State wideout Camdon Frier spent two seasons in Tallahassee, Florida, before declaring his intentions to transfer in December of 2026. Frier, a former 3-star recruit, had limited success during his time in Garnet and Gold, spending most of both seasons unavailable due to injuries, which limited his practice time.

On Wednesday, Tarleton State announced that Frier would be joining the Texans after he signed during the Early Signing Period.

Camdon Frier played the last two years at Florida State, appearing in four games this past season.



He finished his prep football at Columbia HS, where he was a four-star prospect and consensus top-100 receiver nationally. He committed to Florida State as a sophomore to play… pic.twitter.com/Xtna7kJKgc — Tarleton State Football (@TarletonFB) February 4, 2026

In the four games that the Lake City, Florida, played, Frier did not record a stat participating on special teams and in a reserve role. 247Sports ranked him No. 1,890 overall and No. 271 at wide receiver in the transfer portal. Listed at 6'0'', 192 pounds, he was a consensus top-100 receiver nationally. ranked as the No. 87 wide receiver in the country and the No. 71 player in the state of Florida. Including Frier, Florida State lost four wide receivers to the transfer portal in Willy Saurez, Lawayne McCoy, and Elijah Moore.

Frier is expected to have three seasons of availability with the Texans.

Who Does Florida State Have Returning at Wide Receiver in 2026?

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State signed six high school players, headlined by former 4-star prospect Jasen Lopez, but did not add a receiver in the portal this past cycle. The Seminoles will have five returners this upcoming season.

-Duce Robinson, Senior

-Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

-Tae'Shaun Gelesy, Redshirt Freshman

-Jayvon Bogs, Sophomore

-Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

