Jayson Jenkins’ work ethic fueling push for starting spot before Alabama showdown
Florida State's roster overhaul following the 2024 season came with new players capable of starting at every position.
Of the 50+ new additions to the team, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins could be one of the most productive players wearing the garnet and gold this season after totaling nine tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble last year playing for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Jenkins Discusses Rehab Process Following Injury
After being sidelined due to a lower-body injury earlier in the year, Jenkins worked hard throughout the rehab process to ensure he has a chance to not only take the field next Saturday but earn himself a starting role as well.
"I really think that's just me, I have a lot of drive, and when I set my mind to something, obviously it was a little setback, but I set my mind to it and I had a great support system around me here at Florida State that kept me going," Jenkins said on Thursday. "I just kept pushing for them, and just drove myself to this spot where we're here now, got through fall camp and everything. My body's feeling good and everything, I'm just ready to just go play football at this point with my brothers."
Jenkins added that he didn't have a set timeframe during rehab, but didn't lose sight of what was ahead of him.
"I feel like the progressions I've made, in the middle part, of being kind of like in the spring to the summer, were extraordinary. I feel like I just worked my tail off. I didn't really have a set timeframe, but I was really just set on working my butt off to get to this point to be where we are today," Jenkins said. "I'm excited, I feel like all this work is really paying off, and I'm just really thankful for that."
How is Florida State Preparing to Face Alabama?
The 2025 college football season is shaping up to be a difficult schedule for the Seminoles, as the team will face four teams in the preseason AP Top 25, however, their week one game against Alabama might just be as hard as it gets for Florida State.
Although national expectations are low for the Seminoles as they host the No. 8 team in the country, Jenkins brought up that if FSU plays like it has practiced, the Seminoles will be in good shape come kickoff.
"We're preparing for all situations; you never really know where the football game is going to go. We just got to have elite preparation and really dial in on all of our keys going into this game. Just from looking at the tape, it seems like Ty Simpson has a lot of athletic ability, throwing ability, and everything like that, so we really have to play with our keys, trust our coaches, and I think we'll be in good shape for sure."
Jenkins added to that by instilling his belief in the program, highlighting the work the team has put in on the offensive and defensive fronts.
"I believe if we all play up to the standard here that is set at Florida State, I believe in the trenches, I believe that we're going to have a lot of success."
The confidence Jenkins has in the team ahead of Alabama has been a consistent theme among players throughout fall camp as game prep begins.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok