Lack of Returning Starters Raises Serious Questions for Florida State

From top to bottom, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Florida State Seminoles in the early stages of spring camp in Tallahassee.

This is basically an entirely new team and coaching staff. The Seminoles added roughly 60 fresh faces through the transfer portal, JUCO level, and high school recruiting, while shaking up the on-field and off-field staff in the process.

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Head coach Mike Norvell has shown that he's at least willing to explore a different avenue to try and find a jolt for the Seminoles.

Either way, the lack of returning starters and ample number of new parts means Florida State has plenty of work ahead of itself this spring.

FSU Near Bottom Of Country In Returning Starters

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Based on FSU's depth chart for the regular season finale against Florida in Gainesville, the program will be tasked with replacing at least 36 players on offense, defense, and special teams across the two-deep.

To no surprise, the Seminoles rank near the bottom of the FBS in returning starters. According to CBS Sports' Cody Nagel, Florida State is tied for No. 81 in the country and No. 14 in the ACC with just six returning starters.

Nagel's number is slightly skewed, however. He included senior wide receiver Duce Robinson, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Micahi Danzy, redshirt senior defensive lineman Daniel Lyons, redshirt senior safety Ashlynd Barker, senior linebacker Blake Nichelson, and redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls in his list.

With that being said, there are six other Seminoles back in the fold who started at least two games in 2025; redshirt senior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt junior safety K.J. Kirkland, sophomore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir, sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah.

If Florida State were bumped up to 12 returning starters, the Seminoles would sit at No. 14 in the country and tied for second in the conference. That's a massive difference.

There are still some key areas across the roster where FSU will be relying on new faces or unproven players.

The wide receiver room and running back unit are promising, but the Seminoles have to replace their entire offensive line and field a different quarterback for the second straight year.

Defensively, Florida State is breaking in at least three new starters in the secondary, along with some changes at linebacker and changes up front.

The schedule won't offer many favors as six of Florida State's first eight opponents qualified for bowl games last fall.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

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