Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of OL Luke Petitbon: 'He Brings Grit And Toughness With His Style Of Play'

The Seminoles have officially added a veteran center to their roster.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 9, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Luke Petitbon (74) during the second quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Luke Petitbon (74) during the second quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Transfer offensive lineman Luke Petitbon signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

"I'm fired up to add Luke to the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He has great experience and has performed at a high level, earning All-ACC recognition this past season. He brings grit and toughness with his style of play, and he will be a great asset to our offensive line on and off the field. Luke is extremely intelligent and embodies key characteristics we were looking to build upon for our team this upcoming season."

Luke Petitbon | OL | 6-2 | 295 | Annapolis, Md. | Gonzaga College High School/Wake Forest

Graduate transfer from Wake Forest after appearing in 38 games with 22 starts from 2020-24...earned 2024 All-ACC honorable mention after playing 11 games with 10 starts...named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in victory at Stanford...allowed one sack in 2024, tied for fewest among ACC centers...named to 2024 Rimington Trophy Watch List...started 11 games in 2023 and finished with fourth-highest overall center grade in ACC...redshirted in 2022...appeared in 11 games in 2021, helping Demon Deacons earn ACC Atlantic Division championship and Gator Bowl victory...played season-high 49 snaps in first career start against Clemson...played six games as true freshman in 2020...graduated from Wake Forest with bachelor's degree in communications...three-star prospect out of Gonzaga College in Washington, D.C...Under-Armour All-American...earned first-team All-Met and first-team All-DC recognition after helping Eagles to semifinal round of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs...helped Gonzaga win WCAC championship his junior season...older brother Richie was offensive lineman at Alabama and Illinois and younger brother Carson is defensive back at Maryland...father, also named Richie, played linebacker at Maryland...grandfather is Richie Petitbon who was 14-year NFL safety before serving as defensive coordinator and winning three Super Bowls on Joe Gibbs staff.

Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                         Pos.      Ht.        Wt.        Hometown       High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                         DB        6-2       175        Fort Lauderdale, Fla.      Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                             WR       6-1       200        Cocoa, Fla.                             Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                  QB        5-11     196        Waycross, Ga.                 Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                      DL         6-4       285        Terry, Miss.          Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                              DL         6-5       240        Miami, Fla.                         Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                          DL         6-4       240        Miami, Fla.                         Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                   TE         6-5       275        Brownsville, Tenn.                Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae'Shaun Gelsey                     WR       6-4       215        Jacksonville, Fla.               Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                         OL        6-5       330        Boca Raton, Fla.   St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                         DL         6-5       215        Tampa, Fla.                          Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                     RB        6-1       215        Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                   DL         6-4       245        Pace, Fla.                                  Pace HS

Chase Loftin                              TE         6-6       215        Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                            WR       6-5       190        New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                         DL         6-4       283        Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                          OL        6-5       305        Pensacola, Fla.        Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                           OL        6-4       280        De Kalb, Miss.        Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                            OL        6-2       295        Annapolis, Md.          Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                             OL        6-7       350        Madison, Ala.  James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                      TE         6-2       225        Panama City, Fla.         Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                 OL        6-5       270        Atlanta, Ga.                    Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                         LB         6-2       205        Sanford, Fla.                     Seminole HS

Max Redmon                            DB        6-1       185        West Palm Beach, Fla.            Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                             P/K       6-0       190        Sarasota, Fla.                        Venice HS

Duce Robinson                         WR       6-6       220        Phoenix, Ariz.    Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                              WR       6-7       215        Lynchburg, Va.    Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                              QB        6-1       200        Denton, Texas                       Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                          DB        6-2       190        Fort Lauderdale, Fla.             American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                     LB         6-1       240        Charlotte, N.C.                            Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                         DL         6-6       250        Parkville, Mo.                Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                           DL         6-2       320        Greensboro, Ga.     Greene County HS

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

