Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of OL Luke Petitbon: 'He Brings Grit And Toughness With His Style Of Play'
Transfer offensive lineman Luke Petitbon signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.
"I'm fired up to add Luke to the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He has great experience and has performed at a high level, earning All-ACC recognition this past season. He brings grit and toughness with his style of play, and he will be a great asset to our offensive line on and off the field. Luke is extremely intelligent and embodies key characteristics we were looking to build upon for our team this upcoming season."
Luke Petitbon | OL | 6-2 | 295 | Annapolis, Md. | Gonzaga College High School/Wake Forest
Graduate transfer from Wake Forest after appearing in 38 games with 22 starts from 2020-24...earned 2024 All-ACC honorable mention after playing 11 games with 10 starts...named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in victory at Stanford...allowed one sack in 2024, tied for fewest among ACC centers...named to 2024 Rimington Trophy Watch List...started 11 games in 2023 and finished with fourth-highest overall center grade in ACC...redshirted in 2022...appeared in 11 games in 2021, helping Demon Deacons earn ACC Atlantic Division championship and Gator Bowl victory...played season-high 49 snaps in first career start against Clemson...played six games as true freshman in 2020...graduated from Wake Forest with bachelor's degree in communications...three-star prospect out of Gonzaga College in Washington, D.C...Under-Armour All-American...earned first-team All-Met and first-team All-DC recognition after helping Eagles to semifinal round of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs...helped Gonzaga win WCAC championship his junior season...older brother Richie was offensive lineman at Alabama and Illinois and younger brother Carson is defensive back at Maryland...father, also named Richie, played linebacker at Maryland...grandfather is Richie Petitbon who was 14-year NFL safety before serving as defensive coordinator and winning three Super Bowls on Joe Gibbs staff.
Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commit Named High School Football Player of the Year By Los Angeles Times
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae'Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Madison, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray