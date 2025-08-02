Mike Norvell pushes Seminoles through first padded practice of fall camp
The Florida State Seminoles continue to push through the heat of the early days of fall camp. Friday marked FSU's first fully padded practice, with 17 more to go before their home opener against Alabama.
With the Crimson Tide looming and one of the toughest conference schedules ahead, head coach Mike Norvell is combing through his program with precision, working to iron out the kinks before August 30.
Norvell met with the media after Friday’s session to share his thoughts on the team’s progress. While the start of practice met expectations, he wasn’t pleased with how the team performed in the middle portion.
"I thought we started well. I was a little disappointed with a couple of the intermediate parts of practice. We have a couple of opportunities where guys can get out there and compete, and I just want more physicality. I wanted to feel it," Norvell said. "And I told the team afterwards, I mean, there's a couple periods that we're putting into practice that it's all on us. You know, you got to go out there, and you got to do it. You got to be it."
According to Norvell, the team responded down the stretch and began showing signs of embracing the standard being set. He highlighted the consistency of wide receiver Elijah Moore over the first three days, alongside wide receiver Squirrel White and freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, who also showed flashes of potential.
In Norvell's eyes, Florida State's next practice is yet another opportunity to get better as fall camp carries on.
"It's an opportunity for this football team to, go take a step. And, you know, it's every day. Each day that's counted down, it's all we got. And the opportunity that's in front of us, we've got to go earn."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
