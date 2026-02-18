FSU Football Predicted to Face Big 12 School in Thrilling Bowl Game

Could a return to the postseason be in the cards for the Florida State Seminoles in 2026?

It looks like a tough task on paper. Florida State will travel to Alabama, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Louisville while hosting capable opponents like Clemson, SMU, Virginia, North Carolina State, and Florida.

Plus, the Seminoles are a combined 7-17 overall over the past two seasons and have melted down in the face of adversity.

That's the main reason why FSU made so many changes once again. Maybe another staff retool and roster overhaul will be what it takes for head coach Mike Norvell to get the program back on track. Maybe not.

Either way, the possibilities are still endless at this point on the calendar. The Seminoles haven't played a game and won't hit the field for over six more months. That means it's still fun to discuss the postseason possibilities.

Florida State Predicted To Make Bowl Game In 2026

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield reacts during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, On3's Brett McMurphy released his 'way-too-early' bowl projections for the upcoming season. After missing out on the festivities for two straight years, McMurphy has Florida State facing Cincinnati in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which is held in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This is interesting for a couple of reasons. First off, the last five ACC teams to qualify for the Pop-Tarts (formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl) Bowl all won at least nine games. That leads to the belief that it would take a successful campaign for the Seminoles to make it.

Not to mention, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is arguably the most entertaining non-College Football Playoff postseason contest. From all your favorite breakfast pastries dancing at midfield to a mascot sacrifice to cap off the night, this game has it all. Plus, five of the last six matchups in Orlando have come down to one possession.

Cincinnati is dealing with some shifts of its own after quarterback Brendan Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech. The Bearcats brought in Penn's Liam O'Brien and Georgia Southern's JC French IV to try to respond from a 7-6 campaign where the program dropped its final five games.

Florida State opens its season against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

