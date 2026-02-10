Contract Terms, Salary Details Revealed for Florida State QBs Coach Austin Tucker

Florida State officially announced the promotion of Austin Tucker to quarterbacks coach on December 18, 2025. Tucker was elevated from assistant wide receivers coach after Tony Tokarz took the offensive coordinator job at Buffalo.

Though he's been in the background, Tucker has worked at Florida State for all six of head coach Mike Norvell's seasons in Tallahassee. Now, he'll be the leading voice in a retooled quarterback room.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football Assistant Returns Ahead of 2026 Season

"I am thankful to Coach Norvell for the opportunity here at Florida State," Tucker said in a release. "This program is full of great people and great athletes, and I am looking forward to helping our players continue in their journey to develop both on and off the field."

"I was blessed throughout my athletic career to be around great coaches in high school and college who have helped shape who I am today as a husband, father, and coach," Tucker added. "I am excited for the opportunity to continue investing in our players and in this program to represent the university at an elite level."

Earlier this month, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Tucker's Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Tucker and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 16.

Length Of Contract:

Tucker's amended contract will span one year, and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2026 season.

The deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027.

Salary:

Florida State will be paying Tucker about $200K less than it allocated to Tokarz ($500K in 2025). That makes sense considering this is Tucker's first on-field job at the FBS level.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Tucker will be paid $325K during his one-year deal.

If Tucker terminates his employment before January 31, 2027, he will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation or any fraction remaining in the contract term unless he leaves for a head football coaching position at another university, a coordinator position with primary play-calling authority at another university, or a coaching position in the NFL.

If Florida State terminates Tucker's agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Miscellaneous Info:

Florida State will provide Tucker with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.

Tucker is eligible for performance incentives consistent with other assistant football coaches. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways as FSU Basketball Beats Notre Dame in Nailbiter

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball Throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News