Mike Norvell Recaps 'Extremely Disappointing Performance' in 42-16 SMU Loss
Injuries aren't the only thing that have plagued the Florida State Seminoles this season and the woes of 2024 continue to pile on the 1-4 team who were expected to remain atop of the conference after winning the ACC a year ago.
The 'Noles are coming off of an abysmal 42-16 loss against the SMU Mustangs last weekend and the disconnect between coaches and players couldn't be more apparent as Florida State looks ahead to a 3- Clemson team that is heading to Tallahassee, FL on Saturday.
READ MORE: Florida State Announces Veteran Offensive Lineman Will Miss Remainder Of Year
"It was an extremely disappointing performance. You know, for the things that go into the preparation, the work, all the elements that go into that to try to be the best you can be whenever the game kicks off," Norvell said during his Monday morning press conference. "I thought there was a good week of preparation in regards to even having to adapt and adjust to some of the changes with the storm and all things there."
Fans have been calling for a change at quarterback starting from Florida State's first loss to Georgia Tech to kick off the season. DJ Uiagalelei has thrown six interceptions to four touchdowns in five games and while backup quarterback Brock Glenn was able to get into the game last Saturday, it was a little too late of a change to make any difference.
"We didn't respond as well to adversity as we need to and as I believe we are capable of," Norvell continued.
The 'Noles are off to one of the worst starts in Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee, and the road ahead continues to grow grim as Florida State faces yet another conference matchup against the Tigers, who are at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Norvell said that it is a lack of response in his team when the going gets tough, and a quick glance at the Seminole sideline will tell you that the tough haven't been able to get going.
"I talked to the team yesterday. As you go back and watch the film, it was the lack of response there in the second half when things didn't go the way that we wanted. That's where you've got to have guys that step up. Who's going to take control of that?" Norvell said. "Because we talk about leadership and what does that look like? Well, in those moments, the leaders go make the play, they go, they go stand up, give all that they can, and go execute in the moment, and that was what was lacking."
With so many players from last year's team gone to the NFL, fans have been left scratching their heads in regard to what has shown up on the field, and opponents are licking their chops to welcome the 11th-ranked recruiting class from a year ago into the college football world. There were some bright spots from the freshmen group. Tight end Landen Thomas made his first career touchdown on Saturday, and a blend of youth mixed with proven veterans may be needed if the Seminoles want to salvage a disastrous season.
"It's going to be a continued push to put the best guys out there who can go and be productive and be able to make plays in the moment. There are open doors of opportunity, and there's a lot of evaluation. I mean, it's an absolute push at every position for guys to raise the level of productivity. For guys that are looking for more, they've got to go earn more," Norvell continued. "They've got to show that they're prepared for that in the way that they work throughout the course of practice."
There will be two open practices this week leading up to Clemson, and with roster changes imminent, it is unclear which Florida State team will take the field this weekend. Clemson has opened up as a 15-point favorite and Saturday could spin another storm for the Seminoles.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: FSU Star Safety Reportedly Missed Memphis Loss Due To July DUI Arrest
