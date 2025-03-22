Expected recruiting visitor list for Florida State's Legacy Weekend
Florida State will hold its annual legacy recruiting weekend on Saturday. The event brings home former Seminole standouts from years past and allows recruits to learn more about the program through the eyes of those who played in garnet and gold.
There are quite a few interesting visitors, including four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley, who picked up an offer from FSU in January. Bentley is one of the top names on the Seminoles' list and this will be his first trip to Tallahassee since the offer.
Multiple former Florida State stars are expected to be around the Moore Athletic Center during legacy weekend, including Jordan Travis (New York Jets), Jermaine Johnson II (New York Jets), Braden Fiske (LA Rams), Jared Verse (LA Rams), Keir Thomas (LA Rams), Johnny Wilson (Philadelphia Eagles), Jarrian Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tatum Bethune (San Francisco 49ers), and Kalen DeLoach, among others.
Check out the full list of recruits who will be on campus below.
2026:
Four-Star QB Bowe Bentley
Four-Star RB Jae Lamar
Four-Star WR Jayden Petit
Four-Star TE Heze Kent
Three-Star OT Xavier Payne (FSU commit)
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL George Haseotes
Three-Star OL Dalton Toothman
OL Graham Houston
Four-Star DT Deuce Geralds
Five-Star LB Xavier Griffin (USC commit)
Four-Star LB Malik Morris
Four-Star CB Samari Matthews
Four-Star CB Andre Clark
Four-Star CB Lasiah Jackson
2027:
Four-Star RB Brayden Tyson
Four-Star DE Jabarrius Garror (Alabama commit)
Five-Star LB Kaden Henderson
S Mekhi Williams
