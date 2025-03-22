Nole Gameday

Expected recruiting visitor list for Florida State's Legacy Weekend

The Seminoles will be hosting a lot of talent in Tallahassee this weekend.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State will hold its annual legacy recruiting weekend on Saturday. The event brings home former Seminole standouts from years past and allows recruits to learn more about the program through the eyes of those who played in garnet and gold.

There are quite a few interesting visitors, including four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley, who picked up an offer from FSU in January. Bentley is one of the top names on the Seminoles' list and this will be his first trip to Tallahassee since the offer.

Multiple former Florida State stars are expected to be around the Moore Athletic Center during legacy weekend, including Jordan Travis (New York Jets), Jermaine Johnson II (New York Jets), Braden Fiske (LA Rams), Jared Verse (LA Rams), Keir Thomas (LA Rams), Johnny Wilson (Philadelphia Eagles), Jarrian Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tatum Bethune (San Francisco 49ers), and Kalen DeLoach, among others.

Check out the full list of recruits who will be on campus below.

2026:

Four-Star QB Bowe Bentley

Four-Star RB Jae Lamar

Four-Star WR Jayden Petit

Four-Star TE Heze Kent

Three-Star OT Xavier Payne (FSU commit)

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL George Haseotes

Three-Star OL Dalton Toothman

OL Graham Houston

Four-Star DT Deuce Geralds

Five-Star LB Xavier Griffin (USC commit)

Four-Star LB Malik Morris

Four-Star CB Samari Matthews

Four-Star CB Andre Clark

Four-Star CB Lasiah Jackson

2027:

Four-Star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-Star DE Jabarrius Garror (Alabama commit)

Five-Star LB Kaden Henderson

S Mekhi Williams

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

