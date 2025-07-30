New face at tight end stepping up for Florida State ahead of pivotal season
Florida State's rebound for the 2025 season is going to start on offense. The Seminoles fielded one of the worst units in the country last year, ranking near the bottom of the FBS in total yards, rushing yards, scoring, and sacks allowed.
Head coach Mike Norvell set out to fix that this offseason, bringing in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn from UCF, along with a slew of other coaches. The Seminoles also brought in at least one transfer and high school signee at every position on offense.
While the scheme will be similar to what Norvell installed for the last half decade, there are expected to be some changes and new wrinkles. There are only three players on Florida State's roster with at least one year of experience in Malzahn's offense; redshirt senior offensive lineman Adrian Medley, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos, and junior tight end Randy Pittman.
Funnily enough, Pittman was actually committed to the Seminoles in #Tribe23 before eventually signing with UCF. A do-it-all type of player with the ability to contribute at tight end, in the slot, and at h-back, Pittman's versatility will be useful for Florida State.
Pittman's experience and physicality are two traits that tight ends coach Chris Thomsen is excited to add to his room.
"I joked with Randy that he needs to be a coach. I said it jokingly but really he knows coach Malzahn's system very well," Thomsen said on Tuesday. "He knows it schematically but he knows it fundamentally as well, what coach Malzahn's looking for. His knowledge of that's really good because he can give that to the guys."
"He brings a lot of really, really good energy day to day," Thomsen added. "The guy's a physical player, brings a lot of energy, a lot of leadership, and we're excited about what he can do."
Since arriving in Tallahassee, Pittman has fully committed himself to the weight room and Florida State's offseason program.
Ahead of spring practice, Pittman was listed at 225 pounds. On the opening day of fall camp, he sits around 240 pounds. It's not bad weight, either.
"I'd say he's probably added 10-15 and he's not a real tall guy but he's got enough bulk about him right now to handle himself as a blocker really well," Thomsen said. "He's physical, he'll put his hat in there and brings explosiveness that you need to block well. I'm excited about that."
Pittman appeared in all 12 games and made ten starts for UCF last season. He recorded 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns.
During his two years with the Knights, Pittman saw action in 25 games, starting in 11 of those contests. He caught 51 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns.
Pittman will be a key piece at tight end alongside redshirt senior Markeston Douglas, sophomore Landen Thomas, sophomore Amaree Williams, and true freshman Chase Loftin.
Florida State kicks off its campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ABC.
