Contract terms, salary details revealed for new FSU running backs coach Kam Martin

Florida State officially announced the hiring of running backs coach Kam Martin on January 2. Martin reunites with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn in Tallahassee after playing under him at Auburn. He joins Mike Norvell's staff following David Johnson's decision to move on to Arkansas.

"My wife and I are super excited to be part of the Nole Family," Martin said in a release. "Florida State is a premier program in college football, and I'm excited for this opportunity. I can't wait to start getting to know our current group of running backs and recruiting impactful players to Tallahassee."

On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Martin's Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 15, with Martin adding his signature on January 1.

Length Of Contract:

Martin's contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.

The first year of the deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027. The second and final year will begin on February 1, 2027, and end on January 31, 2028.

Salary:

Martin is expected to earn more money than he made in recent years at Tulsa and UCF.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Martin will be paid $425K during the first year of his deal and $450K during the second year.

That means Martin will make roughly $425K in 2026-27 and $450K in 2027-28.

If Martin terminates his employment before December 31, 2026, he will owe 100% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years and any fraction remaining in the contract term.

Martin will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or fraction remaining in the contract term if he terminates his emplyoment between January 1, 2027, and the conclusion of the second year of his deal, unless he's hired as a head football coach at another university, a coordinator position with primary play-calling authority at a university, or a coaching position in the NFL.

If Florida State terminates Martin's agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Miscellaneous Info:

Florida State will provide Martin with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.

Martin is receiving a $25,000 signing bonus that will cover relocation expenses and related costs. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

FSU also can't reassign Martin to any non-coaching position without his prior written consent, which is a unique clause none of the other assistants have.

