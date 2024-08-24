Nick Saban Supports Kirk Herbstreit, Talks Alabama’s CFB Playoff Spot Over FSU
On the cusp of a new season, Florida State's unjust College Football Playoff snub from last December is still receiving plenty of attention. Multiple media personalities have chimed in as of late, most notably ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who has drawn the ire of Seminole nation.
The latest figure to join the mix happens to be one of the best college football coaches of all time. Nick Saban joined forces with College GameDay earlier this year and is making his debut on the popular program in Dublin, Ireland to provide his thoughts on the Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
READ MORE: Florida State To Be Without Promising Sophomore Wide Receiver Against Georgia Tech
During the early discussion on the show, Saban referenced Florida State, Clemson, and Miami as potential CFP contenders in 2024. That led to him briefly bringing up the Seminoles' snub while trying to reiterate that it wasn't his fault, or Kirk Herbstreit's for that matter, that the program was left on the outside looking in of the final four-team playoff. The moment garnered laughs from the rest of the crew as the crowd jeered on.
Saban went on to say that Florida State "probably should" have made the field. Well, he's not wrong there.
"You know, Florida State. I just want Kirk to know that I got a thousand calls when we got into the playoff," Saban said on Saturday morning. "He didn't have anything to do with them not getting into the playoffs and I didn't either but we both got hammered. I'm glad we got in and they probably should have got in too but at least we won't have that situation this year."
Florida State ultimately ended up as the first team out at No. 5 while one-loss teams such as Texas and Alabama leapfrogged the program in the standings. To no surprise, the teams that had already proven they weren't perfect lost once again as the Longhorns and Crimson Tide were dispatched in the semifinals, not even getting a chance to play for the ntional championship.
The outcome made reality even more painful for the Seminoles as one of the best teams in program history didn't even get a fair shot to compete for a title.
The revenge tour starts in Dublin for Florida State.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star and Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Shuts Down Reporter
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs