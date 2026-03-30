No College Football Head Coach has More to Prove Than FSU Football's Mike Norvell

It wasn't that long ago when it seemed like Mike Norvell was primed to put Florida State back among college football's elite.

The Seminoles went 10-3 in 2022 and followed that up with a 13-0 campaign that included an ACC Championship. However, FSU would become the first undefeated P4 conference champion to be excluded from the College Football Playoff.

Fair or not, everything has crashed and burned since Florida State was snubbed over two years ago.

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Since the beginning of the 2024 season, the Seminoles are 7-12 overall, including 0-10 in neutral-site or true road contests. Florida State has lost six consecutive games to its three primary rivals (Florida, Miami, Clemson), with five of those defeats coming by double digits. In the other game, the team faced a 28-3 deficit.

Somehow, someway, Norvell survived 2025 and will have at least one more opportunity to right the ship. Those are the luxuries that one tends to earn when they'll be paid almost $60 million not to coach.

If Norvell turns it around again, great. If not, the buyout figure will drop to around $45.6 million at the end of 2026. Regardless, it's clear a lot of pressure will remain on Florida State going into the fall.

Mike Norvell Has Most To Prove In College Football, Says ESPN Analyst

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Norvell is the head coach with the most to prove next season.

"It has to be Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. Nothing has gone right since the CFP snub following a 13-0 ACC championship season in 2023," Adelson wrote. "Since then, Florida State has won only seven games in two years. Despite all that, the school's administration opted to retain Norvell for a seventh season, but there is little doubt the Seminoles have to get back to the postseason."

"Norvell and everyone associated with the program know the past two seasons have not been acceptable," Adelson added. "Florida State made structural changes to its personnel department and went heavy into the portal again to try to win now."

Since Bobby Bowden was hired by Florida State in 1976, the program has only missed consecutive bowl games two times. Both of those instances came at the hands of Norvell (2020-21, 2024-25).

The failures have added up swiftly and the Seminoles have been embarrassed on the national scene. There's no doubt that Florida State doesn't have the funds of some its peers but that doesn't excuse middling performances against programs such as Stanford, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina State.

Norvell re-evaluated his coaching staff and added over 50 new players to the roster. The changes have to work, or a new regime could be taking over at Florida State by this time next year.

Florida State kicks off its 2026 season against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.