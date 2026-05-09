Post-Spring Bowl Projection Pits FSU Football Against Big Ten Team

The Florida State Seminoles have only made two bowl games during head coach Mike Norvell's six seasons in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles looked to be turning a corner in 2022 and 2023, posting a 23-4 record and winning an ACC Championship. However, the climb has crashed off the mountain over the last two years.

Since the beginning of the 2024 season, Florida State is just 7-17 overall and winless outside of Doak Campbell Stadium.

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The brutal reality has the Seminoles in a tough spot entering the 2026 campaign. Norvell's contract made it nearly impossible to move on after last year and those contract implications will still exist no matter how next fall goes.

A bowl game would go a long way in showing Florida State fans that the program is beginning to stabilize.

FSU Projected To Face Illinois In Bowl Game

Illinois coach Bret Bielema during the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few national analysts are predicting Florida State to make the postseason despite the horrors of the last two seasons, including CBS Sports' Brad Crawford.

Crawford has the Seminoles matching up against Illinois in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

It's worth noting that Virginia Tech and Minnesota faced off in the game last season. The Hokies entered the contest with a 6-6 record, meaning Florida State would need to achieve roughly the same mark.

That's not an impossible task for the Seminoles, but the only real way to get there is to end the road losing streak.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has his program trending in the right direction. The Fighting Illini are 19-7 over the last two seasons, winning consecutive bowl games.

That doesn't mean next fall won't be a challenge. Illinois is replacing starting quarterback Luke Altmyer. The program signed former East Carolina standout Katin Houser in the transfer portal.

Florida State opens its 2026 campaign against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

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