NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
The first half of the 2024 season has been a disaster for the Florida State Seminoles. After beginning the year as a top-10 team, the Seminoles are just 1-4 and their aspirations of competing for another ACC Championship and a shot at the College Football Playoff have been flushed down the drain. Regardless, there is still a lot of football left for Florida State to play and up next is a difficult matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
Clemson is one of the most talented teams that the Seminoles will face this season. The Tigers also have revenge on their mind after coming up short to FSU for the first time in nine years a season ago. Head coach Dabo Swinney has guided his squad to a 3-1 start, including three straight victories following a blowout loss to Georgia to begin the campaign.
The Tigers don't jump off the page defensively but the unit has yet to surrender a point in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Cade Klubnik seems to be figuring things out as he's completing a career-high 66.4% of his passes and averaging a career-best 8.9 yards per attempt while throwing 12 touchdowns to two interceptions. Running back Phil Mafah averages eight yards a carry and wide receiver Antonio Williams and tight end Jake Briningstool are tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches each.
Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Tigers.
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
It's getting tougher week by week to have any faith that Florida State will put a quality product on the field. After a competitive first half against SMU, the Seminoles flat-out quit during the final two quarters as the offensive issues continued, and the third-down failures on defense buried FSU in Dallas. To make matters worse, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei broke a finger on his throwing hand and Brock Glenn finds himself being thrown to the wolves once again with Clemson coming to town.
Dabo Swinney smells blood in the water and he hasn't been afraid to run up the score against Florida State in the past when given the opportunity. This feels like a scenario where the Tigers might try to make a statement to the rest of the ACC. Clemson is clicking on all cylinders right now and the Seminoles...are not.
Cade Klubnik is playing arguably the best football of his career, Phil Mafah is more than a handful, and Clemson has been blowing teams out since its loss to Georgia. Unfortunately, I don't expect a new quarterback to fix Florida State's offense as Brock Glenn prepares for his first start of the season. The supporting cast around whoever guides the unit leaves much to be desired no matter what.
I think Clemson will easily win this game in Tallahassee, marking a decade since the Seminoles defeated the Tigers at home. More importantly, I'll be watching closely to see if Florida State gives up once again.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Tigers 40, Seminoles 10
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
Florida State is going to have redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn start this game because of an injury to DJ Uiagalelei. I think it’s a complete disservice by the coaching staff that this is the first game he’ll be getting action in, a top-15 opponent with a strong front seven that is going to do everything in its power to rattle him. Now, do I feel bad for Glenn? No. Does Glenn feel bad for himself? No. He never has. He’s ready to jump into the fire like we saw against UF, Louisville, and Georgia. All three games where he had little time if not any to prepare for. But the fact that it has taken this long for Mike Norvell to give him playing time is absolutely ridiculous to me. Why not give him the shot against Cal, then another game on the road against SMU, then he’s able to find a flow against Clemson when they come to town? Some decisions made by FSU this season really jolts me.
Sadly, he’ll be ‘protected’ by the offensive line unit which has been a disappointment, likely the biggest, for this team this season. It’s not going to be pretty from Glenn nor as the offense as a whole but get ready to see some leadership spill out from the young kid, something you didn’t see from the 5th-year veteran quarterback the staff continued to put out on Saturdays. It stinks writing in this kind of way. It’s sad, irritating, aggravating, and more, but that’s how I feel like this fanbase is feeling after five games.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2
Tigers 44, Seminoles 13
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
I may have cursed FSU three years ago without even realizing it. When Florida State played at Clemson in 2021, in an effort to be funny, I called DJ Uiagalelei "DJ Ukulele" on the podcast. Then I broke a ukulele live on the podcast for my score prediction in one of my favorite moments in Hear The Spear history.
I did not realize DJU would become Florida State's QB and lead the Seminoles to a 1-4 record in 2024 at that time. In a way, I feel like this is bad karma. And since he's injured, I can't glue a ukulele back together or do something else to break the curse. So Phil Mafah and Cade Klubnik will run all over FSU and the Curse of the Ukulele will live on. I'm sorry.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Tigers 38, Seminoles 13
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
Morale in Tallahassee is extremely low. The second half of the SMU game showcased a team that is performing far below expectations on all fronts, and the 2024 campaign is a wash. With cries for a youth movement and large-scale staff changes from the fanbase, it is obvious that attention has already turned to the future under Mike Norvell. However, the 'Noles still have a season to complete, and that season is not getting any easier, especially with a matchup against perennial ACC powerhouse Clemson coming into town this week.
The 15th-ranked Clemson Tigers are coming to Tallahassee with a chip on their shoulders, eager to avenge the overtime loss the Seminoles delivered in Death Valley last year. HC Dabo Swinney's team, despite dropping their season-opener to Georgia, looks poised to make a return to the College Football Playoff and reclaiming the ACC conference crown is certainly within grasp. Veterans QB Cade Klubnik and RB Phil Mafah are leading an explosive Tiger offense that is currently the 8th highest-scoring offense in the country with an average of 48 points per game. Since losing to the Bulldogs in Week 1, Clemson has not scored less than 40 in each of their games (surpassing 50+ points in 2 of them).
This week's matchup against a Florida State Seminole defense that allowed 42 points to the SMU Mustangs provides yet another opportunity for Clemson to run up the score. Klubnik, who has elevated his game in recent weeks and is averaging 277.8 yards per game through the air, will face up against a Seminole secondary that is yielding an average of 216.2 yards per game. Not to mention, FSU's last three opponents, SMU, Cal and Memphis, all surpassed that average with 254, 303, and 272, respectively. The 'Noles have started to find some success in stuffing the run with the recent surge in play from DT Joshua Farmer, but Mafah is (arguably) one of the more threatening backs that FSU will face this year, which does not inspire much confidence in their ability to shut him down.
Among the many issues for the Seminoles (and there are many of them), defense is not the most glaring, however. That title belongs to the Florida State offense, which has failed to string together any semblance of consistency through five weeks. The 'Noles are sporting one of the nation's worst rushing attacks, averaging 65.2 yards per game (131st in the FBS). Moreover, their offense has failed to turn drives into meaningful points, evidenced by the 15.6 points per game average which gives FSU the 126th-ranked scoring offense in the country. To call the ability to move the ball a "struggle" would be severely downplaying the level of play from FSU's offense, and now, that struggle rests in the hands of the backup quarterback, Brock Glenn.
Glenn is stepping in for FSU's usual starter, DJ Uiagalelei, who has suffered what appears to be a long-term hand injury. In the eyes of many, the absence of Uiagalelei would not be characterized as a "loss". Instead, most are relieved to see another QB get a chance at commanding this offense, especially a quarterback who has the potential to accumulate experience in preparation for next season. I don't think Glenn will be the savior this offense is in dire need of, seeing as though the team has more to address than just the quarterback position. But, this is college football, and crazier things have happened. Perhaps the switch to Glenn provides a slight boost in morale and energy. Unfortunately, he's being thrust into the position against a Clemson defense that possesses a highly-touted front line and is handling opponents with relative ease, so I wouldn't hold my breath.
There's not much else to be said about this matchup. This is a Clemson team that has found a way to maintain a high level of play year to year, despite missing their mark in the past few seasons. On the other end of the spectrum, this is a Florida State football team that has fallen off dramatically from where they were a year ago, and things appear to be getting worse with each passing week. ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Tigers an 80.1% chance at victory and the spread sits at (-15.5) in their favor. Put simply, this is a well-coached, consistent Clemson team with too much firepower for the struggling Seminoles to handle. Expect the Tigers to jump out to an early lead and be prepared to watch that lead balloon as the Florida State offense flounders and the defense struggles to keep pace.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Tigers 51, Seminoles 17
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
Well, it is hard to pick a 1-4 team to upset No. 15 Clemson, given Florida State’s struggles on offense this season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is out with an injury, and the ‘Noles will look for answers from redshirt freshman Brock Glenn, who will be making his third career start.
I just don’t see a path to victory for an FSU team that has struggled to reach 20 points per game all season. The defense should hold for the first half, but if the offense can’t keep them off the field, it could turn into a bloodbath.
Clemson is a two-touchdown favorite in the matchup, and I think injuries on Florida State’s offensive line will be detrimental to FSU’s ability to move the ball. I hate to say it but this one looks grim as Clemson will be looking for revenge after last year’s loss at home to the ‘Noles.
I’m giving FSU a touchdown and two field goals (if they decide to kick them), and the score will probably be a not-too-shocking.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-4
Tigers 38, Seminoles 13
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
This contest will spotlight just how bad Florida State has been this season. At home, in a rivalry game, the Seminoles will be embarrassed by No. 15-ranked Clemson, even with Brock Glenn taking over as the signal-caller. The issues go way beyond quarterback play, which will be seen in the Tigers’ blowout victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Tigers 35, Seminoles 7
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
This weekend is going to be extremely interesting. Do I see a scenario where FSU comes out on top? No, Clemson has just been dominant on the field and I'm sure Dabo Swinney isn't going to shy away from running up the score if given the chance. The real question is whether Brock Glenn can fill the void at quarterback that has been missing since Jordan Travis. While it is uncertain how long DJ Uiagalelei will be out for, I think this game, and possibly the next few games on the schedule could be the perfect chance for FSU to play around with the lineup. The season is practically over, so there really isn't anything left to lose.
More specifically in this game, I think the score could very well come down to how long the Florida State offense is on the field. I blame the offense more for last week's loss than the defense, as SMU scored on all three of Uiagalelei's interceptions. Even if he struggles to find the endzone, as long as Glenn doesn't turn the ball over, I think the offense will perform better than they have.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Tigers 42, Seminoles 10
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
The Florida State football team has a mighty task in front of them. Yes, this is a big conference game against a formidable opponent. Yes, this is a rivalry game. Yes, there are no moral victories at FSU.
However, the biggest task in front of the Seminoles on Saturday is putting up a performance that gives fans something to believe in. That's what's at stake.
With a youth movement that is bound to come, and a redshirt freshman quarterback getting the nod, the 'Noles have an opportunity to showcase the future in the present.
I don't necessarily believe in this football team, but I do believe in the indomitable human spirit. I believe in the ability of a group of individuals to defy the odds and prove people wrong with their backs against the wall. Give me FSU to cover at home.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3
Tigers 27, Seminoles 16
CONSENSUS: Clemson (8-0)
