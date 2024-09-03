14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Upset Loss To Boston College
Florida State trailed wire-to-wire in its loss to Boston College in Tallahassee on Monday night. The Seminoles are now 0-2 (0-2 ACC) and in danger of totally going off the rails.
Here are 14 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- Ryan Fitzgerald connected on field goals of 31 and 24 yards in the first half, giving him 312 career points. His first field goal passed Gary Cismesia for 8th on FSU's all-time scoring list. Fitzgerald, who was 19-for-21 (.905) on field goals last season, is 4-for-4 on field goals to begin this season.
- Kentron Poitier caught back-to-back 29-yard passes in the third quarter, the second one going for his fifth career touchdown. Poitier led FSU with 79 receiving yards.
- Ja'Khi Douglas caught a 30-yard pass in the second quarter, FSU's longest reception of the season. His brother, Jaylin Lucas, added a season-long 25-yard catch.
- Daniel Lyons had a third-down sack in the second quarter, the first of his career and FSU's first of the season. Lyons earned his first career tackle for loss in the season opener.
- Punter Alex Mastromanno had a 65-yard punt roll out of bounds at the 4-yard line. The 65-yard punt tied the longest of his career and was his longest since 2021. Mastromanno added a 59-yard punt in the second quarter and averaged 52.2 yards on six punts.
- Linebacker Blake Nichelson made the first start of his career and had a career-high seven tackles.
- Right tackle Robert Scott Jr. made the 31st start of his career, and 13th at right tackle. » Linebacker Cam Riley forced his first career fumble in the first quarter. He finished with a game-high 10 tackles, his third career game with 10+ tackles and first as a Seminole. » Receiver Jalen Brown caught a career-long 15 yard pass in the third quarter.
- DJ Uiagalelei passed for 272 yards, his seventh career game with more than 250 passing yards. Fentrell Cypress II had three solo tackles and now has 101 career tackles.
- DJ Lundy had eight tackles and has 198 for his career.
- QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Roydell Williams, RB Lawrance Toafili, WR Malik Benson, WR Jalen Brown, TE Kyle Morlock, LT Darius Washington, LG Richie Leonard IV, C Maurice Smith, RG Keiondre Jones, and RT Robert Scott were Florida State's starters on offense.
- DE Patrick Payton, DT Joshua Farmer, DT Darrell Jackson, DE Marvin Jones Jr., LB DJ Lundy, LB Blake Nichelson, NK Kevin Knowles II, CB Fentrell Cypress II, BK Shyheim Brown, FS Conrad Hussey, and CB Azareye' Thomas were Florida State's starters on defense.
*Info courtesy of Florida State Athletics
