ESPN Boss Jimmy Pitaro Explains Reason for Mass Layoffs, Which Include a Number of Big Names

Long considered one of the most unshakeable giants in the sports media industry, ESPN is undergoing its latest round of mass layoffs this summer.

The unfortunate news, which marks the network’s first major wave of layoffs in three years, comes nearly six months after Disney finalized its acquisition of NFL Network in an expansive deal that gave the league a 10% equity stake in ESPN, a holding reportedly valued in the billions of dollars.

ESPN’s layoffs, expected to affect both on-air talent and non-camera-facing employees, are in large part driven by the NFL Network acquisition, according to an internal memo from ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro obtained by Front Office Sports.

“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN. Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today,” the memo read.

“While most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition, we will also notify colleagues in other parts of the company today that their positions have been impacted. We are committed to treating employees with compassion and respect and to providing support as they navigate this transition.

“Even in moments like these, the strength of ESPN comes from our people, our teamwork and our shared mission to serve sports fans.”

News of layoffs immediately rocked the sports world, with NFL analyst Ryan Clark one of the first to be let go. Clark was reportedly informed of the decision during his appearance on Monday’s episode of NFL Live.

“Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN,” Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Prior to this summer, ESPN went through its most recent massive talent purge in 2023 as part of its parent company Disney’s mandated job cuts. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February ‘23 that the company planned to reduce 7,000 jobs, via either not filling positions or layoffs. That year, ESPN cut ties with around 20 commentators and reporters including Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber and Max Kellerman.

Full list of media members reportedly getting laid off by ESPN

This list will be continually updated.

Ryan Clark (NFL analyst)

(NFL analyst) Tom Pelissero (NFL Network insider)

(NFL Network insider) Charles Davis (NFL Network analyst)

(NFL Network analyst) Bart Scott (NFL analyst)

(NFL analyst) Karl Ravech (MLB play-by-play announcer)

(MLB play-by-play announcer) David Lloyd (SportsCenter anchor)

(SportsCenter anchor) Stephania Bell (Fantasy football analyst)

(Fantasy football analyst) Cam Newton (First Take contributor)

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