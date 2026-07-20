ESPN Abruptly Parts Ways With Ryan Clark During ‘NFL Live’ Appearance

ESPN has reportedly let NFL analyst Ryan Clark go, and the timing was pretty shocking.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Clark was informed of the decision during an appearance on Monday’s episode of NFL Live. ESPN and the NFL Network are expected to have a round of layoffs on Tuesday, and Clark was informed early for some reason.

Clark, who had been at ESPN for over a decade, was making more than $2 million, according to Marchand. He was expected to have a big role in the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LXI next year, when it is set to broadcast the game for the first time.

Marchand had more on the potential reasons behind Clark’s exit:

ESPN executives soured on Clark because of issues with his words, a dynamic that peaked with an on- and off-air incident this past season involving colleague Peter Schrager.

On “Get Up” last September, after Schrager defended Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s performance in an opening-night loss, Clark said, “That’s the non-player in you.”

Schrager asked Clark not to belittle him and mentioned there are other perspectives, to which Clark responded, “Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish.”

Much later that day, Clark tweeted out an apology, saying, “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague (Schrager) both on and off the air that I regret.”

The Schrager incident garnered lots of headlines and served as a major distraction for ESPN just as the NFL season was beginning. The full on-air interaction is below.

Ryan Clark: "That’s the non-player in you"



Peter Schrager: "Don’t belittle me like that, I can come and say as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative perspective"



Ryan Clark: "Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish" pic.twitter.com/zbBXdNPQaI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 5, 2025

And that wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising moment during Clark's time at ESPN. Before signing a new deal with the network in 2024, the former pro took to social media to announce that his contract had ended.

"Three years ago I signed an extension with ESPN. I was so grateful for more time. I [was] excited to prove I was worth more, felt I deserved more. We disagreed, & that’s ok. I set out on a mission to leave no doubt, end all conversations about ... who I was in this business.

"I knew it would take effort. I knew that effort didn’t promise results, but I dug in. Here we are now. The season is over. The deal is up. Time to make a decision. Either way it goes. The mission don’t change. I want to be the best doing it. Everyone should. I’m more motivated today than ever. I’m still the same #UndraftedFreeAgent!"

Though Clark eventually got a new deal, it was a very public negotiation.

The 46-year-old played 13 NFL seasons as a safety, but was most notable for his eight-year tenure with the Steelers. He helped lead the team to a win at Super Bowl XLIII and was a Pro Bowler in 2011. After retiring as a Steeler in February 2015, he embarked on a broadcasting career.

Clark was hired by ESPN as an NFL analyst in March of 2015 and became a regular on NFL Live, Get Up! and First Take. In 2022, he launched The Pivot podcast along with co-hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The show focuses on sports, lifestyle and issues that impact athletes off the field.

After more than a decade at ESPN, Clark is now a free agent.

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