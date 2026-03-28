Ousmane Kromah's 'Incredible Run' Highlights FSU Football's First Spring Scrimmage

Florida State is nearing the midway point of spring practice.

The second week concluded with the Seminoles' first scrimmage as the intensity ramped up on Saturday morning. FSU wasn't able to take the field in Doak Campbell Stadium, but there was still plenty of energy as the team worked through roughly 100 plays.

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A few explosive plays showed up throughout the course of the day, perhaps none bigger than a powerful effort from sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah.

FSU RB Ousmane Kromah Powers Through Defense In First Scrimmage

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Norvell went out of his way to compliment Kromah for an 'incredible run' during the scrimmage.

"I know Ous had an incredible run that went all over the field," Norvell said. "Coach White called him up after practice and just complimented the effort of the group on his particular play...I thought the running backs did a nice job."

That highlight has made it's way to social media, and it's one worth watching.

Kromah took a handoff out of the backfield but was bottled up at the line of scrimmage as senior linebacker Blake Nichelson put a lick on redshirt junior offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu. That forced Kromah to pivot and cut back to his right before turning on the jets through the middle of the defense.

The sophomore running back juked redshirt freshman defensive back Zae Thomas in the open field. He was finally brought down by redshirt senior safety Ashlynd Barker and Nichelson on the opposite sideline.

Even as Barker and Nichelson tried to make the stop, Kromah continued to fight for every extra inch.

The effort showcased the different flavors Florida State can bring to its running back room. Whether it's the power and physicality of Kromah, the speed of Tre Wisner, and the athleticism and vision of Samuel Singleton Jr., the Seminoles have a lot to work with.

Kromah is settling in as he goes into his second season at Florida State.

As a true freshman, he appeared in all 12 games and made starts against Miami and Florida. He rushed 72 times for 408 yards while catching nine passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Florida State continues its slate of spring practices on Monday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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