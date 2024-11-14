Potential Transfer Portal Quarterback Option Emerges For Florida State
Florida State is probably going to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal to upgrade multiple positions across the roster in December. The Seminoles struggled heavily at quarterback in 2024 with the acquisition of transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei ending up as a bust. Uiagalelei completed 53.8% of his passes in five starts. The bad thing is that redshirt freshman Brock Glenn (43.2% completion percentage) and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek (44.4% completion percentage have been even worse, combining for four touchdown passes and seven interceptions over the last five games.
The lack of a proven quarterback means FSU could very well search for another signal-caller on the market to shore up the room. After all, the Seminoles are currently projected to have three scholarships allocated to the position in 2025 and that's if four-star commitment Tramell Jones Jr. doesn't flip before the early signing period. Plus, there's a scenario where Glenn or Kromenhoek potentially move on if they fail to secure the starting job going into next year.
READ MORE: Florida State Football Receiving “Tremendous Interest” In Open Coaching Jobs
Head coach Mike Norvell has to make the right decision for the program, and in all likelihood, this is something his new offensive coordinator will probably have input on as well. Potential options are already beginning to present themselves, including one player who Florida State is quite familiar with.
On Wednesday, reports broke that Boston College junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos is expected to enter the portal. The news came shortly after head coach Bill O'Brien announced that Castellos wasn't with the team and would not travel for the upcoming contest against SMU. Despite missing time due to injury this season, the dynamic playmaker completed a career-high 61.5% of his passes with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions.
Castellanos had some ups and downs adjusting to the new offense that O'Brien brought in upon his arrival. Though his passing efficiency increased, he rushed for 194 yards and one touchdown this season. That score game on Boston College's first score of the 2024 campaign in an eventual win at Florida State. This comes a year after he rushed 215 times for 1,113 yards and 13 scores on the ground.
The Georgia native is someone that Norvell and the Seminoles know very well. A three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Florida State extended him a scholarship about a month before he committed to UCF. Castellanos was in Tallahassee for two unofficial visits that fall before ultimately signing with the Knights. He's blossomed since transferring to Boston College.
In 2023, Castellanos became the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season. During his three years at the college level, Castellanos has completed 297/507 passes (58.6%) for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. He's added 322 rushes for 1,427 yards and 15 more scores.
Glenn and Kromenhoek could very well end up being the future at Florida State but another bridge year may be needed ensure they are far enough along in their respective developments.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern