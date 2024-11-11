Florida State Football Receiving “Tremendous Interest” In Open Coaching Jobs
Florida State made major changes to its coaching staff on Sunday with the announcement that defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans would no longer be a part of the program. It was no surprise that change would be coming. The Seminoles currently sit at 1-9 and are nearing the close of one of the worst seasons in program history.
"I'd love to say that December 1 would be a great day," Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said Monday on when he would like to find their replacements. "But how realistic is that going to be? Obviously, I want to respect everyone as they're going through their process and playing in championship games. We're going to respect the process of what that could be."
The coaching carousel happens every season, and just like every year, schools across the country will be firing and replacing coaches. Norvell is known to have a deep network of coaching connections and mentioned that, since news of the firings broke, there has been "tremendous interest" in the current openings. Given the talent on the current roster and the amount of money Florida State was paying its previous coordinators, this immediate interest isn't surprising.
READ MORE: How Much Money Does Florida State Owe Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, And Ron Dugans?
"In a very short period of time, we've had some tremendous interest in positions and roles even from guys at the next level [NFL]. We're going to evaluate all things just to be right. Obviously we want to make sure that in all decisions that we want to be able to expedite the process as much as we can, but as long as it's right -- and would it be good for guys on signing day to know exactly who's going to be in place? Yes. But I'm going to communicate as much as I possibly can with the guys that are committed to us, the guys that -- kind of where that journey has taken us, and we'll make the best decision when the time is right."
Ideally, Florida State would have its new coaching staff in place by the Early Signing Period but that not be possible depending on the situation where those individuals are coming from. Norvell noted interest from coaches in the NFL while briefly referencing conference championship games as well. That could very well mean the Seminoles will be shooting for some lofty coaches to make their way to Tallahassee.
Whoever they end up going with, the Florida State Seminole sideline will look a lot different come 2025.
READ MORE: Former FSU Standout Reacts To Being On Wrong End Of Saquon Barkey's Jaw-Dropping Highlight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Blue-Chip 2026 Linebacker Decommits From Florida State
• Former FSU Football QB Will be in Attendance for Florida Game
• 'We Expect Better' ... Mike Norvell Recaps Florida State's Blowout Loss To Notre Dame
• Florida State Drops Sixth Straight Game In 52-3 Loss To Notre Dame