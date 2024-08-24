Rain Could Impact Florida State's Season-Opener Against Georgia Tech In Dublin
Rain, rain, go away.
Those are probably the four words you'll hear Florida State fans screaming the most on Saturday mixed between the Warchant and fight song. That's because there is a real possibility that the Seminoles' season-opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland will be impacted by inclement weather.
After all, it wouldn't be football in August without rain falling from the sky so make sure you pack an umbrella, unless it's too late. The only positive is that it'll be much cooler inside Aviva Stadium than in Tallahassee with temperatures expected to remain in the low 60s to high 50s throughout the day, including 60 degrees °F at kickoff (5:00 p.m. IST or 12:00 p.m. EST), according to The Weather Channel.
The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets could be battling some rain as things progress. As of now, there is a 35% chance of rain two hours before the game. The likelihood of showers increases right around when the action gets started with a 34% chance of rain at kickoff which rises to 50% an hour later. The precipitation should stabilize towards the end of the game but wind is something worth keeping an eye on with speeds expected in the 12-15 miles per hour range.
Thankfully, the amount of rain that should fall shouldn't end up muddying up the playing field too much. With that being said, it will be interesting to watch how the grass responds in a stadium that is typically used for soccer and rugby.
It's also worth noting that the Seminoles recently got a chance to practice in the rain when Hurricane Debby rolled through town a few weeks ago. The team took advantage of the opportunity to prepare for situations just like this.
Florida State, ranked No. 10 in the country, enters the 2024 season with a roster that includes at least 40 new players. Despite the moving parts, the Seminoles are still favored by 10.5 points against the Yellow Jackets, including standing as a -455 moneyline favorite according to DraftKings.
FSU and Georgia Tech will kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST with the contest set to be nationally-televised on ESPN.
