Mike Norvell drops injury tidbit on FSU Football wide receiver

Another injury to note for the Seminoles.

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
It's only the spring and no one has been ruled out for the 2025 season but injuries haven't been on Florida State's side over the past few weeks. The Seminoles entered the slate of practices without redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, redshirt senior offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early, and junior safety Conrad Hussey.

Brown recently returned to practice but other players been sidelined throughout the spring with head coach Mike Norvell ruling out redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, redshirt junior defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph.

Norvell dropped a tidbit on another injury following Thursday's practice. While speaking about some of the young wide receivers on the team, Norvell revealed that sophomore pass-catcher Lawayne McCoy has been out 'for a little bit' with an injury.

No further details were provided regarding the ailment but it's another blow, especially with Duce Robinson dealing with something that is believed to be more on the short term side of things.

"Lawayne's been out for a little bit, just with the injury. But, definitely, all the things I've seen from him make me very excited," Norvell said.

McCoy signed with Florida State over programs such as Miami and UCF as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He enrolled early and was able to make enough progress to enter the wide receiver rotation as a true freshman.

The Florida native appeared in ten games, making his debut in September during the loss to Memphis. McCoy caught six passes for 52 yards, rushed one time for one yard, and returned 10 punts for 30 yards. He scored a two-point conversion during Florida State's loss to North Carolina in November.

It's unclear where exactly McCoy fits into Florida State's wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 season. He's got the skill set to contribute in the slot or outside. Either way, he'll be competing for a starting role during his second year with the Seminoles.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

