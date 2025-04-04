Mike Norvell drops injury tidbit on FSU Football wide receiver
It's only the spring and no one has been ruled out for the 2025 season but injuries haven't been on Florida State's side over the past few weeks. The Seminoles entered the slate of practices without redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, redshirt senior offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early, and junior safety Conrad Hussey.
Brown recently returned to practice but other players been sidelined throughout the spring with head coach Mike Norvell ruling out redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, redshirt junior defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph.
Norvell dropped a tidbit on another injury following Thursday's practice. While speaking about some of the young wide receivers on the team, Norvell revealed that sophomore pass-catcher Lawayne McCoy has been out 'for a little bit' with an injury.
No further details were provided regarding the ailment but it's another blow, especially with Duce Robinson dealing with something that is believed to be more on the short term side of things.
"Lawayne's been out for a little bit, just with the injury. But, definitely, all the things I've seen from him make me very excited," Norvell said.
McCoy signed with Florida State over programs such as Miami and UCF as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He enrolled early and was able to make enough progress to enter the wide receiver rotation as a true freshman.
The Florida native appeared in ten games, making his debut in September during the loss to Memphis. McCoy caught six passes for 52 yards, rushed one time for one yard, and returned 10 punts for 30 yards. He scored a two-point conversion during Florida State's loss to North Carolina in November.
It's unclear where exactly McCoy fits into Florida State's wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 season. He's got the skill set to contribute in the slot or outside. Either way, he'll be competing for a starting role during his second year with the Seminoles.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
