Florida State Football to host four-star linebacker, ex-SEC pledge
Florida State is gearing up for its second spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. The exhibition will be open to the media and the Seminoles will also have some talented visitors in attendance.
Earlier this year, FSU extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. Now, for the first time in 2025, Colton Jr. is expected to swing by Tallahassee to meet with the coaching staff and watch the Seminoles put in some work, per his social media.
Colton Jr. was formerly pledged to South Carolina from April of 2024 to January of 2025. He backed off that decision shortly after picking up the offer from the Seminoles and is also earning interest from Tennessee, Colorado, Penn State, UCLA, and SMU.
The Georgia native has already locked in an official visit that will take place during the fall for Florida State's home game against Miami. Colton Jr. is scheduled to be on campus from October 4-6.
During his junior season at Newnan High School, Colton Jr. totaled 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a blocked kick. He posted five games of 5+ tackles and notched a sack in six different contests.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 196 overall prospect, the No. 14 LB, and the No. 25 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
