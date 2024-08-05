Seminoles Sneak Into Top-10 Of US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
The annual US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday afternoon with Florida State cracking the top-10 for the second straight year.
The Seminoles slotted in as the No. 10 team in the country, making them the highest-ranked team in the ACC. FSU came in behind programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Penn State.
Florida State is one of four ACC teams inside the top-25 alongside Clemson (11), Miami (18), and North Carolina State (22). The Seminoles took down the Tigers and Hurricanes en route to winning their first ACC Championship in nine years in 2023. The program will also matchup with the Fighting Irish, who came in at No. 7, in November.
There are only a couple of weeks remaining until FSU opens its campaign against Georgia Tech in Ireland on August 24. The Seminoles will look a lot different this season with the team replacing 14 starters across both sides of the ball, including a new starting quarterback, running back, top-two wide receivers, tight end, defensive end, both linebacker spots, and three positions in the defensive backfield.
Check out the full top-25 below.
1. Georgia (46 1st place votes)
2. Ohio State (7)
3. Oregon
4. Texas (1)
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan (1)
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Utah
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. NC State
23. USC
24. Kansas
25. Iowa
