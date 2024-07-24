SMU Head Coach Challenges FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Ahead Of September Matchup
Conference realignment hit every power conference in college football. The SEC and Big Ten each got better -- with the Big 12 taking the leftovers from the Pac-12's fall. The ACC, in an attempt to catch up, added SMU, Stanford and Cal.
Geographically, the moves don't make sense. However, it adds depth to the conference, and SMU in particular is a rising program that head coach Rhett Lashlee led to an 11-3 record a season ago, going perfect in AAC play.
The SMU head coach is looking to entertain as their program heads into a tougher conference, and Florida State heads to Dallas in September to face off in an ACC battle. This will post a challenge for SMU, and Lashlee has an entertaining challenge for Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.
“I challenged Mike Norvell to a game of College Football [25],” Lashlee said at ACC media days. “I don’t know if he’s going to do it, but like that would be that would be great TV, right? And maybe that decides who wins the [coin] toss or something on September 28. You’re on the spot, Mike.”
The college football video game has been wildly popular since its arrival in mid-July, and fans would love to watch the two coaches square off using their respective teams, though Norvell would have the upper hand with the higher-ranked team.
While video games might not be Norvell's forte, the Seminoles head coach can send a counteroffer, challenging Lashlee to a race -- a staple of Norvell's at practices.
Florida State is coming off an ACC Championship season after going a perfect 12-0 in the regular season a year ago. They're going to be a tough team to face this season, even as they reload the roster after losing plenty of production a season ago.
SMU, on the other hand, is returning 62 percent of its production as it joins a tougher conference, looking to establish itself.
