Top Wide Receiver Target Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football
Florida State is going to have to keep searching for the final pieces of the puzzle to fill out its wide receiver class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
On Sunday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III announced his decision to commit to the Florida Gators over FSU, Ohio State, and Miami. Brown was one of the Seminoles' top remaining uncommitted targets regardless of position but it was always going to be tough to win this recruitment with his ties to Gainesville.
Florida State took its best shot after hosting him for an official visit at the end of June. Plus, there were some relationships in their favor as four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and Brown developed into close friends during the 7-on-7 circuit.
In the end, Florida landed Brown's initial pledge after he grew up around the program. His father played for the Gators from 2001-05 and was on staff for nearly six years (2018-23). He currently manages former UF quarterback and Indianapolis Colts rising star, Anthony Richardson.
READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Says Another ACC Team Is More Attractive To SEC, Big 10 Than FSU
The Florida native caught 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns while returning three punts and one kickoff for scores during his junior season at Jones High School. Brown also participates in track and field at the prep level where he's a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump with a personal best of 43-7.25.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 25 overall prospect, the No. 6 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles hold pledges from two of the most highly regarded receivers in the cycle; four-star Daylan McCutcheon and four-star CJ Wiley.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Fall Roster Showcases Notable Weight Gains And Losses For Multiple Seminoles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Newcomer Amaree Williams Expected To Begin College Career At Tight End
• FSU Football Preseason Roundtable: NoleGameday Answers Five Questions About Fall Camp
• Where Does FSU Football's Doak Campbell Stadium Rank Among Top Venues In The Country?
• ACC Grants Pivotal Documents To Florida AG, But What Will The Public Be Able To See?