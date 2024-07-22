Houston Texans Sign Former FSU Football Star Running Back After Multiple Achilles Tears
Sometimes a player just needs someone to take a chance on them, especially when they're making a return from a serious injury for the second time in three years.
An opportunity is exactly what former Florida State star running back Cam Akers received on Sunday evening when the Houston Texans signed him to a one-year deal, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. The Texans made the decision to bring him in after hosting Akers for a workout.
Houston must've liked what it saw with Akers coming off his second Achilles tear in three years. He tore his right Achilles while working out ahead of the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams before suffering an injury to his left Achilles in the middle of last year while playing for the Minnesota Vikings. It remains to be seen if he'll be fully cleared before training camp.
Akers rebounded from his first tear by suiting up for the Rams just five months after going down, an unprecendented return from such a serious injury. He made it back in time for Los Angeles's run to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Akers had a career year in 2022, rushing 188 times for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
However, the Rams chose to move on from Akers at the beginning of the 2023 season, ultimately trading him to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. He played in six games for the Vikings, recording 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown before being injured in Week 9.
The move is low-risk with a potentially high reward for the Texans as Akers joins a running back room that includes Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. Houston should have enough depth and talent at the position to make another run at the postseason.
Akers spent his college career at Florida State after spurning the state of Mississippi for Tallahassee. He played for the program for three tumultuous seasons as he suited up during Jimbo Fisher's final season before sticking around for the Willie Taggart Era. In just three years with the Seminoles, Akers totaled 586 rushing attempts for 2,874 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes for 486 yards and seven more scores.
Akers broke FSU's freshman rushing record and is sixth in school history in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. After being named Second-Team All-ACC as a junior, Akers decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft where he was selected in the second round by the Rams.
