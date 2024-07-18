FSU Football Offensive Lineman Maurice Smith Nominated For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Offensive lineman Maurice Smith is Florida State's nominee for the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Smith has started in 41 of his 45 appearances during his career. The senior from Miami is a two-time All-ACC selection and last year was also on the All-ACC Academic Team. He started all 12 games he played in 2023, helping Florida State to its 16th ACC title behind a 13-0 regular season. Smith blocked for an FSU offense that led the conference in scoring offense, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers while protecting Jordan Travis, the ACC's Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Travis, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, led the ACC in passing efficiency, yards per attempt and fewest interceptions while also breaking Florida State career records for total offense and touchdown responsibility.
Smith is one of FSU's most active participants in community service opportunities, both in recurring or scheduled events as well as needs-based assistance. After a tornado damaged parts of Tallahassee in May, Smith joined a group of people that served more than 1,000 local families impacted by the tornado. He regularly participates in service with the FSU Childcare and Early Learning Center, the Boys & Girls Club, Boys Town, Sabal Palm Elementary, Hope to Dream and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Additionally, he has spent time with Second Harvest and hosting youth football camps.
The Allstate Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their good works off the field. In 2022, Dillan Gibbons was named captain of the Good Works Team as he became the eighth FSU player to be named to the team. That same year, Gibbons also was the first Florida State player, and first from the ACC, to win the Wuerffel Trophy given to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
