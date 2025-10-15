Three key matchups for Florida State's cross country clash with Stanford
Have the wheels fallen off, or is history repeating itself?
In 2022, the Florida State Seminoles got off to a 4-0 start, but then proceeded to drop three ACC games in a row.
In 2025, the 'Noles got out to a 3-0 start, including a dominant 31-17 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but have lost three straight, including two in a row at home.
Now, FSU must direct its attention toward the Stanford Cardinal, who come in at 2-4 and 1-2 in conference play through six games.
The Seminoles are nearly three-score favorite son the road in Palo Alto, California.
Many fans will be making the trek to the Golden State to see their Seminoles play the Stanford Cardinal. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State vs. The Start Time
For those who don't know, Florida State squares off against Stanford at 10:30 ET in California on Saturday.
All team travel operations function somewhat differently, but FSU will likely fly out in the early afternoon after morning practice, like always.
For simplicity, let's say they're wheels up from Tallahassee at 2 p.m. ET, and they have a five-hour flight. They land at 3 p.m. local time.
They then have to wait about 28 hours before they play a football game. Players' circadian rhythms will be disrupted, so they likely won't get much sleep. Even if they do get some shut-eye, you'll likely have players waking up at three or four in the morning.
It will feel like an eternity before they take the field for pregame warmups.
These aren't excuses, it is frankly the new reality of college sports with the recent conference realignment.
Head coach Mike Norvell constantly preaches response. With the different factors such as long flights and time changes at hand, it will certainly be interesting to see how the team reacts to the situation, especially after the last three week's results.
2. Florida State Passing Defense vs. Stanford QB Ben Gulbranson
From Miami QB Carson Beck to Pitt true freshman QB Mason Heintschel, FSU has been beaten by the opponent's field general in the last three weeks.
Yes, the defensive line hasn't gotten the desired push up front, but Stanford has a bottom-tier rushing attack in FBS play halfway through the season.
If the Cardinal want a shot at taking down the Seminoles, Stanford QB Ben Gulbranson will need to shine.
FSU's secondary has already shown its vulnerability, whereas Stanford's passing offense is top-60 in the country (240.8 yards/game). Those statistics don't necessarily move the needle, but look for Stanford to take advantage of a secondary that isn't necessarily brimming with confidence.
3. Third and Fourth Downs
Stanford's offense is tied for 113th in third-down conversion percentage. FSU's defense is the 42nd-best in allowing third down conversions.
Last week against Pitt, the Panthers were 5-14 on third down. On paper, that doesn't sound too bad. However, Pitt was 3-3 on fourth down (8-17 combined).
Therefore, the Seminoles have to be better on third down in order to avoid fourth-and-short situations. With Stanford being a home underdog, a team more likely to go for it on fourth downs could be dangerous should they be given a multitude of short fourth-down situations.
FSU will need to limit them.
