Ex-Florida State WR stuns fans with one of the greatest catches ever
The Florida State Seminoles have produced some great receivers at the next level of professional football.
Some of them go to the National Football League, others venture to the Canadian Football League.
An example of this case is former FSU WR Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson, who put up over 1,000 yards receiving with three touchdowns in his rookie season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
In just five games with the Blue Bombers this year, Wilson has already recorded nearly 350 yards and two touchdowns.
READ MORE: Third straight defeat leads to more depth chart changes for FSU football
However, perhaps the most impressive feat came on the following effort made by the former Seminole staple on Saturdays.
How Did Former FSU WR Ontaria Wilson Make This Catch?
In a game against the Edmonton Elks this past weekend, Pokey put his athleticism, heart, and concentration on display with a reception that turned some heads.
This is arguably one of the greatest catches you will ever see. Simply remarkable and jaw-dropping.
During the game, Wilson finished with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Not too shabby for the former Florida State wide receiver. He has recorded four out of five games with over 60 yards receiving.
Pokey proved to be an integral piece for the Seminoles during their two-year run of back-to-back 10 win seasons in 2023 and '24.
During his time at Florida State, Wilson played in 51 games. He recorded 1521 yards on 108 receptions and 12 touchdowns. He also recorded seven rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson and the Blue Bombers will face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, Oct. 17.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok