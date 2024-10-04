Three Players To Watch As Florida State Looks To Upset Clemson
Saturday's game against 15th-ranked Clemson is more than just another test. It’s a chance for the Seminoles to breathe life back into a season that has quickly gone off the rails. With a season marred by inconsistency and mounting pressures, the Seminoles are desperate to regain any sense of direction after a string of tough losses. Morale is low and a storm of criticism rages on around Tallahassee, but Florida State is focused on preparing to defend Doak Campbell Stadium against Dabo Swinney’s perennial playoff contenders on Saturday night all the same. Mike Norvell’s Florida State team faces a pivotal moment in the continuation of their “Climb”, and this matchup against a Tiger opponent looking for revenge will undoubtedly test the culture of the entire program.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides An Update On Injury To Florida State's Starting Quarterback
Sitting at 1-4, far removed from the successes of last season, FSU now looks to its emerging young talent to spark a turnaround. Florida State fans are pinning their hopes on a miracle as the Seminoles prepare to face the 15th-ranked Clemson Tigers, with many hoping that some heart, grit, and a bit of luck from the following players could just be enough to pull off the upset.
1. Brock Glenn, Quarterback
Florida State’s offense through five weeks has been the source of immense frustration for both viewers and members of the program alike. QB DJ Uiagalelei has been at the center of the criticism due, largely in part, to his inconsistencies and sheer poor play. After all, a 34.3 QBR is simply not indicative of someone who is capable of operating an offense. However, FSU HC Mike Norvell is shaking things up ahead of their clash with Clemson. With Uiagalelei sidelined due to injury for the foreseeable future, the road has been paved for QB Brock Glenn to slot in as FSU’s field general once again.
The Florida State faithful will undoubtedly remember Glenn from the last two times Norvell and this staff called upon the former four-star to lead this team to victory as the starting quarterback; the first of which resulted in an ACC Championship. His second start came in the Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, and despite an overwhelming loss on the evening, the true freshman quarterback did have his moments. Through a handful of appearances, Glenn has notched 19 completions for 229 yards and 2 INTs. Sure, he lacks some experience and the team has thrust him into some of the most unfavorable situations. But, he still has plenty of years ahead of him, and that’s exactly why the Florida State fanbase is so eager to see the sophomore command the offense on Saturday night.
Ever since Monday’s announcement that solidified Glenn as the replacement for the injured Uiagalelei, an air of eagerness and anticipation has filtered throughout the city of Tallahassee. Fans have heralded the quarterback change, praising “Big Game Brock”, celebrating the “Glennaissance”, and even welcoming the start of “Brocktober”. Whether the celebrations are indicative of the fans’ enthusiasm for Glenn getting the start or just Uiagalalei’s sidelining is up for debate, but the slight boost in morale isn’t exactly unwarranted.
Glenn, who stands at 6’2”, 215-pounds, provides a strikingly different skill set than that of the 6’4”, 255-pound Uiagalelei. As observed in practices throughout the week, the sophomore quarterback has been able to use his quickness and mobility to extend plays, escape the pocket, and use his legs, something his predecessor has notoriously struggled with as of late. Given FSU’s rushing game struggles, Glenn’s arm will be relied on heavily to push the ball downfield on Saturday. If the Seminoles want a chance at upsetting the Tigers, he might just have to deliver a balanced performance through the air and on the ground; perhaps, reminiscent of one Jordan Travis. It’s a tall (and rather unfair) ask of Glenn to be Florida State’s savior, but all eyes will be fixated on the quarterback on Saturday night with the hope that there’s the slightest chance he can spark the stagnant offense.
2. Landen Thomas, Tight End
Part of the blame for FSU’s offensive struggles rests in the hands (or, in this case, hasn’t) of their receiving corps. As written in NoleGameday’s “Game Preview” article, “Dropping easy passes – at the very least – decreases morale, which is running short in Tallahassee.” Among the various receivers that dropped both contested and wide-open passes against SMU a week ago, veteran TE Kyle Morlock was the most apparent offender. Morlock has been the subject of a flurry of criticism over the course of the season, and rightfully so. His drops have repeatedly plagued the Seminole offense, but those struggles came to a head last week when he tipped a well-thrown ball that ultimately resulted in a pick-six for the Mustangs. Following the tipped-ball interception, veteran TE Morlock was eventually benched in favor of freshman TE Landen Thomas.
Prior to joining the Florida State football program in 2024, Thomas was a consensus four star prospect out of Moultrie, Georgia. The 6’4”, 235-pound tight end was the No. 1 tight end prospect in Georgia (per ESPN) and the No. 5 tight end in the Class of 2024. Thomas put forth a promising off-season campaign, but his appearances were limited to start the 2024 season. He eventually received his first set of significant playing time during the contest against SMU, wherein he recorded his first career reception, which also happened to be his first career TD reception at the collegiate level as well. Thomas’s performance, albeit short, provided the Seminole offense with a much-needed vertical passing attack, and the large-bodied TE has shown signs of promise early on in his career. With signs of a youth movement across the roster, it stands to reason that Thomas could be the beneficiary of increased playing time in the hopes of finding consistency in the receiving game.
3. Edwin Joseph, Defensive Back
Speaking of the youth movement on the Florida State football team, redshirt freshman DB Edwin Joseph has been the poster child for the “Free Them Youngins” movement. Initially, the 6’0”, 190-pound defensive back was a large contributor on the special teams unit. During 2023, he recorded 1 solo tackle and 2 pass breakups in five appearances for the ‘Noles. Entering the 2024 season, coaches were hopeful that Joseph would make significant strides in his development, but with the likes of veterans DB Azareye’h Thomas and DB Fentrell Cypress II in the secondary, I’m not sure anyone expected the redshirt freshman to become one of FSU’s most consistent performers on defense.
DC Adam Fuller’s defense has experienced its fair share of struggles over the course of four losses, but consistent performances from Joseph have thrust him into a pivotal role for the ‘Noles. Through 5 games, the young defensive back has notched 3 solo tackles, 1 INT, and 0.5 sacks, including a game-sealing sack in the victory against the California Golden Bears. Disrupting both the passing game and the backfield will be an integral part of FSU’s upcoming matchup against Clemson, especially with Clemson QB Cade Klubnik at the helm. Klubnik, who currently boasts the nation’s 4th best QBR average of 89.1, currently leads a Tigers offense that is averaging 277.8 passing yards per game and 48 points per game. With the FSU defense’s inconsistencies as of late, Joseph’s disruptive presence will undoubtedly be relied upon in attempting to limit Klubnik’s impact through the air. The redshirt freshman still has a ways to go, but if his recent performances are any indicator, he has the potential for a bright future ahead with the Seminoles.
As Florida State fans anxiously await the upcoming clash with Clemson, their hopes for an upset rest on the performances of key players like Brock Glenn, Landen Thomas, and Edwin Joseph. Each of these young talents offers the Seminoles a chance to turn the tide in a season plagued by inconsistencies and injuries. Glenn’s ability to manage the offense, Thomas’s potential to provide a reliable target in the passing game, and Joseph’s knack for disrupting opposing offenses will all be critical in this prime time matchup. While the odds may seem stacked against them, Norvell and his team are holding onto the belief that they can turn the corner before season's end.
READ MORE: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Shares Thoughts On Florida State's Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 15 Clemson Tigers
• How To Watch Florida State vs. Clemson: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Florida State's Brock Glenn Says Team is 'Coming Together' Ahead of Clemson
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Heading Into Rivalry Game Against Clemson