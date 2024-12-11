Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
Florida State is coming off of a 2-10 season and, in its wake, left openings for multiple coaching positions to be filled as head coach Mike Norvell aims to create another turnaround in Tallahassee, FL. One of those openings was at the defensive coordinator position and the Seminoles went to the Big 10 and hired Tony White from Nebraska to take on the task of revamping a mid-tier defense.
White met with the media on Wednesday to discuss his decision to leave a top-25 defense and gave his perspective on how to turn things around.
"When you talk about Florida State. You talk about one of the true, great historic football programs, and then obviously what just happened a couple of years ago, them giving themselves a chance to be in the mix for a national championship," White said. "You take the area and the young men that you're able to recruit down here. I think some of the best football players in the country are from this area regionally, and then just the way coaches put stuff together down here."
High-end defenses seem to be in White's blood, as he's had a top-25 defense in the past four years at two different schools. His first impressions of the roster were that it was filled with extremely athletic players and that he wanted to run a fast, aggressive defense moving forward.
"Coming over here and looking at the roster, there are some really, really talented individuals here—some really good football players, some really good young men as I get to know them," White continued. "We're going to be multiple. We're going to put the guys in the best positions possible to go out there and let them play really fast and not confused. Be really physical, be really aggressive."
FSU will be losing defensive linemen Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer to the NFL while also losing defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr. to the transfer portal. Up front, the two-time Broyles Award nominee said that fans will have a chance to see some young and athletic players step up and blossom into their full potential.
"Up front, I think you're going to be young but, again, extremely athletic. At backer too, you're going to have a chance to see some young guys and some guys really blossom into good college football players. I see a lot of potential back there, and I see a lot of athleticism."
Another position group that is relatively young is the defensive backs. Defensive back Azareye'h Thomas announced his decision to enter the NFL last week, and although the secondary is very talented, there will be a lot of new names being called on Saturday next season.
"Very athletic. I mean, especially when you look at the back end, those guys can fly around, those guys can cover. It's kind of cool because, in my meetings, I have fresh eyes," White said of the secondary. "I don't know what they can do, so I don't know who they are. I don't know any of their profiles. All I see are guys running around. I see a lot of talent. I see a lot of talent in the back end. Whether they're experienced or not, that comes with it, right? You can't say somebody's not experienced and then not play them. You’ve got to play them. That's just the way it goes. Experience comes with the trust and the process."
Quick turnarounds are no stranger to White. During his first season at Nebraska, he made an instant impact on the Huskers by directing the program’s best defensive season since joining the Big Ten more than a decade earlier. His philosophy for success is trusting the process.
"No matter what scheme you run, truly believe in, number one, the process of which—the process of which you do things and the pathways you give to the guys to go do those things that you want to do. So, we got to set a vision of what it's supposed to look like for the guys. This is how we are going to play, and then everything you do has to translate into that success. Because you can talk about being as physical as you want, but if you don't practice that way and you don't prepare that way, you ain't going to be physical."
White's full interview can be seen below.
