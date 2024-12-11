Florida State Defensive End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time
After landing at Florida State via the NCAA Transfer Portal last offseason, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. is searching for another new home.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jones Jr. appeared in the portal. He's coming off his first season in Tallahassee, starting in nine of his 11 appearances while battling through injuries. He totaled a career-high 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble.
The Seminoles made it a priority to bring Jones Jr. in last year after he decided to transfer from Georgia. A Florida State legacy, Jones Jr. was expected to have a resurgence and make a massive impact on the defense but he didn't quite live up to expectations.
The son of FSU Legend Marvin Jones Sr., the former five-star prospect signed with the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star recruit in 2022. He's totaled 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end is expected to have two years to play one at his next stop. He's searching for his third different program in three years.
Jones Jr. is the 15th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, and true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek have declared their intentions to move on.
The Seminoles have four scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
