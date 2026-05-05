Transfer DL Visiting Another School After Florida State Seminoles Football Trip

The Florida State Seminoles basically have their roster set for the 2026 season. With that being said, if the right fit is available at a position of need, the Seminoles intend to explore all possibilities to fortify the team.

Over the weekend, Florida State brought in Texas State defensive line transfer Devarrick Woods for an official visit. The Seminoles already have one former Bobcat on their defensive front, landing redshirt senior Jordan Sanders in January.

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The coaching staff is evaluating Woods as a veteran piece who could add depth in the middle. However, there are a few other teams involved as well.

FSU Trying To Fend Off Florida, Kansas State For Transfer DL

Shortly after wrapping up his trip to Florida State, Woods made the short trek to Gainesville. It appears his slate of visits isn't over just yet.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Woods plans to check out Kansas State on Tuesday. It's unclear if he plans to make a decision after visiting the Wildcats. Either way, the Seminoles are grappling against at least two teams to add one more player in the trenches.

Florida State did see promising signs from Daniel Lyons and Deante McCray during the spring. However, Sanders missed the period while recovering from an injury, and Kevin Wynn wasn't brought up often by the staff.

The Seminoles do have their prized pair of twins back, Mandrell and Darryll Desir, but a final addition would go a long way in providing depth for a long regular season. Woods wouldn't be relied on to play heavy snaps. His presence off the bench could be useful.

Woods was recently approved to play a fifth year by the NCAA. He spent the 2025 campaign at Texas State, totaling 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

The Louisiana native was a member of the 2021 class. An unranked prep recruit, Woods ended up at Hinds Community College in 2023. During his two seasons with the program, he appeared in 18 games, recording 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman will enroll at his school of choice this summer and participate in preseason camp.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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