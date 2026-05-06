Florida State's Most Recent Commitment Schedules Official Visit to SEC School
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The Florida State Seminoles have only added one commitment since the beginning of February.
Last month, three-star athlete DaYon Cooper pledged to the Seminoles over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Louisville, and Wake Forest. The decision came shortly after Cooper's first-ever visit to Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball Starter Has Pre-NBA Draft Workout with New York Knicks
Despite verbally going off the board, recruiting doesn't end until prospects make it official during the Early Signing Period. That has one program close to home still trying to change Cooper's mind.
Three-Star FSU Commit DaYon Cooper To Officially Visit Tennessee
According to 247Sports' Ryan Callahan, the Tennessee Volunteers have stayed involved with Cooper since his commitment to Florida State. Tennessee is set to host the rising senior for an official visit from June 12-14.
That trip will come a week after Cooper returns to the Seminoles' campus.
Volunteers' wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope is leading the charge for Cooper. He was recently at Cooper's high school for a visit.
Tennessee is pursuing Cooper as a wide receiver while Florida State views him as a defensive back.
Cooper played a key role in guiding South Pittsburgh High School to a state championship last season. He developed into a playmaker on both sides of the ball, totaling 1,252 yards and 17 touchdowns. Cooper was honored with the Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 502 overall prospect, the No. 34 ATH, and the No. 22 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Cooper is the third defensive back to join #Tribe27. Four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman project as safeties at the college level.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG