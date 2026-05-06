Florida State's Most Recent Commitment Schedules Official Visit to SEC School

The Florida State Seminoles have only added one commitment since the beginning of February.

Last month, three-star athlete DaYon Cooper pledged to the Seminoles over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Louisville, and Wake Forest. The decision came shortly after Cooper's first-ever visit to Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Starter Has Pre-NBA Draft Workout with New York Knicks

Despite verbally going off the board, recruiting doesn't end until prospects make it official during the Early Signing Period. That has one program close to home still trying to change Cooper's mind.

Three-Star FSU Commit DaYon Cooper To Officially Visit Tennessee

DaYon Cooper/Twitter

According to 247Sports' Ryan Callahan, the Tennessee Volunteers have stayed involved with Cooper since his commitment to Florida State. Tennessee is set to host the rising senior for an official visit from June 12-14.

That trip will come a week after Cooper returns to the Seminoles' campus.

Volunteers' wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope is leading the charge for Cooper. He was recently at Cooper's high school for a visit.

Tennessee is pursuing Cooper as a wide receiver while Florida State views him as a defensive back.

Cooper played a key role in guiding South Pittsburgh High School to a state championship last season. He developed into a playmaker on both sides of the ball, totaling 1,252 yards and 17 touchdowns. Cooper was honored with the Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 502 overall prospect, the No. 34 ATH, and the No. 22 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Cooper is the third defensive back to join #Tribe27. Four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman project as safeties at the college level.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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