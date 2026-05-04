FSU Football's Top Commit Receives Offer From SEC Powerhouse

Florida State's #Tribe27 recruiting class is made up of six verbal commitments in the early stages of May. The group is headlined by four-star safety Mekhi Williams, who pledged to the Seminoles over a year ago.

Williams is a consensus blue-chip prospects. Despite his commitment to Florida State, other programs around the country are still aiming for a flip.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

Outside of the Seminoles, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Miami will receive official visits from Williams this summer.

A new contender has recently entered the picture for the rising senior.

LSU Offers Four-Star DB, FSU Commit Mekhi Williams

Mekhi Williams/Twitter

On Monday, the LSU Tigers extended a scholarship to Williams. The offer came while LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond was visiting the Florida native.

The Tigers are working on putting together their first true prep class under new head coach Lane Kiffin. So far, LSU has landed a few impressive recruits such as five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, four-star defensive end Jaiden Bryant, and four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.

It remains to be seen if Williams schedules an official visit to LSU.

Either way, it's obvious that Florida State is in a battle to keep its top commitment. Williams was back on campus in March, and now the Seminoles will look to shut his recruitment down when he returns in early June.

During his junior season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions. He recorded a season-high seven tackles and two pass deflections in a 35-0 victory against Lakewood Ranch High School on September 26.

The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 196 overall prospect, the No. 17 S, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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