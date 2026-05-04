FSU Football's Top Commit Receives Offer From SEC Powerhouse
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Florida State's #Tribe27 recruiting class is made up of six verbal commitments in the early stages of May. The group is headlined by four-star safety Mekhi Williams, who pledged to the Seminoles over a year ago.
Williams is a consensus blue-chip prospects. Despite his commitment to Florida State, other programs around the country are still aiming for a flip.
READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender
Outside of the Seminoles, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Miami will receive official visits from Williams this summer.
A new contender has recently entered the picture for the rising senior.
LSU Offers Four-Star DB, FSU Commit Mekhi Williams
On Monday, the LSU Tigers extended a scholarship to Williams. The offer came while LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond was visiting the Florida native.
The Tigers are working on putting together their first true prep class under new head coach Lane Kiffin. So far, LSU has landed a few impressive recruits such as five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, four-star defensive end Jaiden Bryant, and four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.
It remains to be seen if Williams schedules an official visit to LSU.
Either way, it's obvious that Florida State is in a battle to keep its top commitment. Williams was back on campus in March, and now the Seminoles will look to shut his recruitment down when he returns in early June.
During his junior season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions. He recorded a season-high seven tackles and two pass deflections in a 35-0 victory against Lakewood Ranch High School on September 26.
The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 196 overall prospect, the No. 17 S, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG