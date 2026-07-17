Turning Around Florida State Would Mean Everything To Star WR Duce Robinson

Florida State means everything in the heart and mind of star wide receiver Duce Robinson.

It's not just because Robinson is coming off one of the best single seasons in program history, he's got family ties to Tallahassee. Robinson's father, Dominic Robinson, played football and baseball at Florida State in the early 2000s.

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Consequently, Robinson grew up a fan of the Seminoles and tuned in for some of Florida State's glory days, including the 2013 national championship.

"That was a lot of our powerhouse years. You know, I was able to see in 2013 when we won the national championship," Robinson said at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday. "I was able to see Kelvin Benjamin catch that slant across the middle, watching Jameis play and just watching all of the greats of Florida State play before me."

The last decade hasn't been as kind for FSU. Since 2017, the Seminoles have posted six losing seasons, snapped a 36-year bowl streak, and suffered the largest defeat in bowl game history.

The Florida State that Robinson idolized throughout his childhood is missing in action, and he wants to be a major part of flipping that narrative.

Duce Robinson Wants To Help Spark Turnaround At Florida State

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The path to the national championship used to run through Tallahassee. From 1987-2000, Florida State finished in the top 5 every year and appeared in four title games, winning two of them.

Back then, Doak Campbell Stadium was an environment that everyone around the country feared.

Just like the buzz waned when Miami and Florida weren't at their best in the 2010s, college football around the Sunshine State isn't as exciting when the Seminoles are struggling.

"College football is better when Florida State is at their best. That's just a proven fact," Robinson said. "You could go ask any single college football fan, you can ask a Miami fan, if college football is better when Florida State is good, and I promise you, they'll say yes. They might hate us but it's undeniable, right? It's undeniable that college football is at its best when Florida State is at its best."

Robinson delivered during his first campaign in garnet and gold, putting up 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and 6 touchdowns.

A first-team All-ACC selection, Robinson had five games with 120+ receiving yards, the second-most in the country. His three games with 140+ receiving yards were the most at Florida State in a quarter century.

There were some plays that Robinson would like to have back, such as a bobbled touchdown reception in double overtime against Virginia. The play could have put FSU in position to tie the game, but it was ruled incomplete, and the Seminoles lost the game on the next snap.

Improving is part of the reason Robinson decided to return to Florida State, but putting the Seminoles back on the map is his main goal.

"I just want to be a part of that turnaround because of how much Florida State means to me," Robinson said. "Then, also because of how much they've given to me. Like, they've given me the world. Like I said, they changed my life."

If Robinson can stamp his mark as a winner at Florida State, he'll be able to conclude his college career with a smile on his face.

Robinson is going to do everything he can to guide the Seminoles back to success. The leader of the team entering 2026, Robinson's mindset, work ethic, and character could trickle down to the rest of the roster.

"Florida State, Tallahassee, has changed my life," Robinson said. "I just want to see Tallahassee be great again."

Robinson won't have to wait much longer with Florida State kicking off 2026 against New Mexico State on August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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