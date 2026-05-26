Two FSU Football Standouts Crack On3's Top 100 List

There are fewer than 100 days until Florida State kicks off the 2026 season against New Mexico State on August 29, beginning what could become one of the more defining years of Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee. After finishing 5-7 last season, the Seminoles enter the fall surrounded by uncertainty and a long list of “what if” scenarios.

Florida State’s 2025 campaign served as a reminder that perception in college football is shaped just as much by how a season ends as how it begins. Despite opening the year with a statement victory over Alabama, the Seminoles lost seven of their final nine games and appeared to spiral following a Friday night double-overtime defeat to Virginia.

However, Florida State’s downfall last season was not necessarily rooted in a lack of talent, and two key contributors from the 2025 roster return, looking to build on breakout campaigns. On3 Sports recently released its list of the top 100 players entering the 2026 season, with nods to both wide receiver Duce Robinson and defensive lineman Mandrell Desir.

Duce Robinson Lands at No. 74

Duce Robinson - Instagram.com

FSU's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 ended his 2025 campaign with 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns as the 6'6'', 230-pound Arizona native emerged as a top threat for quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

Whether Robinson finds similar success in 2026 may depend on multiple factors, most notably new starting quarterback Ashton Daniels’ ability to consistently get him the football and how head coach Mike Norvell and new offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. choose to structure the offense with Norvell resuming play-calling duties.

Some fans would say that No. 74 is a little low for the First Team All-ACC receiver. CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked Robinson at No. 4 in his top-10 'most lethal' receivers returning in 2026, so it appears national media perception differs from the Seminoles' outlook for the Seminoles' top offensive weapon entering the season.

Couple dudes in the @On3 Preseason 💯



Duce Robinson - 7️⃣4️⃣

Mandrell Desir - 9️⃣7️⃣#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/wNpK37Ale0 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 22, 2026

Mandrell Desir Lands at No. 97

Mandrell Desir - Instagram.com

Last season, Mandrell Desir earned FWAA Freshman All-American recognition and was named a True Freshman All-American by both On3 and 247Sports. He finished 2025 with 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks while adding one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Crawford identified Desir as one of Florida State’s most important returning pieces entering 2026, and Desir is already viewed as one of the Seminoles’ defensive cornerstones entering the fall. With another year in Tony White’s 3-3-5 system, Florida State will likely rely on continued development from Desir to help bring more consistency and physicality to the defensive front.

Despite only entering his sophomore season, the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up could quickly outperform his No. 97 placement with another step forward this fall.

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